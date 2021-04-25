



Windows 10 has a new emergency update that is very important, especially for users who have installed the KB5001330 update. This new update fixes game performance issues. Therefore, importance. It’s just that no one wants a crowded or problematic game. But it wasn’t just the games that suffered, but the entire operating system.

Note! Windows 10 has received an urgent update!

This is a little different from other updates. It is implemented on the server side. However, the new code introduced by the last required update will be invalid. Therefore, if the device is connected to the Windows Update service, Microsoft will disable remote code changes. Therefore, the reported issue will be resolved as described in the new window location.

This update is available from the server side over the weekend and you will not be warned when checking for updates. Still calm down. Anyone who has tried it knows that everything is suitable for the game.

As I said, you don’t need to install anything. When checking for updates, Windows connects to Microsoft’s servers and applies the fixes. However, be aware that you will need to restart your computer.

Unfortunately, I’m not sure if the app is incomprehensible, but there is a very easy way. Play it back to see if the problem is gone.

If the problem persists and you don’t get a fix, you can manually remove the latest updates.

Therefore,[スタート]Open the menu. Then press the gear to access the settings. next,[更新とセキュリティ]Click.

Then, in a new window, click Options to view the update history.

next,[アプリのアンインストール]Choose.

Then use the search box to find the offending update you want to remove. Suppose you have a problem with the recent update KB5001330. So this is what I should be looking for.

Select the update you want to delete. next,[OK]Click to continue.

If for some reason you’re having a hard time finding the latest update, but you know it’s starting to cause problems, it’s very easy to find.[インストール]Just click.

However, you can also remove it from the command line. Click here for how to make it.

