New Pokemon Snap reveals rental area on interactive map





The new Pokemon Snap website allows players to explore rental areas before launch, highlighting the interaction between new features and Pokemon.

In less than a week before launch, an online interactive map was provided in the New Pokmon Snap rental region. The map emphasizes the layout of the island, along with some of the main features of the game. You also have the chance to download pictures of cute Pokemon before your main adventure.

The new Pokemon Snap was full of promotions and hype leading up to its release. Players have multiple ways to print in-game photos, depending on the region. The official Twitter accounts of Nintendo and Pokemon also share footage of in-game interactions between popular Pokemon. The title even got the talent of a unique hashtag featuring Meganium on Twitter.

On April 23, Nintendo launched explorelental.com, giving players the opportunity to preview the new world of Pokemon Snap. There are eight places to explore, each with an overview of the game’s features and a short video. For each location, you will be given the option to download a rental-themed photo filter. You also have the option to link your My Nintendo account to earn Platinum points. All the videos are concise but fascinating and showcase some of the behavior of resident Pokemon. For example, on the beach, players can see Aroran Raichu playing in the dunes and Vaporeon enjoying Frafluite. Players need to be aware of these interactions in the game itself.

The filters are all properly cute, and about what one expects from such a promotion. These are primarily designed for use on smartphones that use portrait cameras. However, you can also access the website from your desktop computer. Regarding My Nintendo points, Nintendo has shown that new Pokemon Snap products will be available in the future, giving fans a great opportunity to redeem those points.

The new Pokemon Snap is becoming one of Nintendo’s most hyped games in 2021, and it’s hard not to get caught up in the excitement. Fans have long been waiting for another photo spin-off. The rental area is diverse and beautifully designed. It’s unlikely to introduce a new Pokemon, but the title spotlights less popular creatures. With just a glance, the rental area already guarantees that trainers will visit for years to come.

A new Pokemon Snap for Nintendo Switch will be released on April 30th.

Source: Nintendo / Twitter

