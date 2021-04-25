Fate concept art from 2008 shows strong fantasy influence





The artist has released Destiny’s concept art since 2008, revealing that science fiction like Bungie was a far more fantasy game than he was accustomed to.

Bungy’s live service shooter Destiny is a fairly well-established sci-fi franchise, but it’s almost entirely different. In the early days of Destiny’s development, it was conceptualized as a more fantasy game that seemed incapable of guns and flying between different planets. Some newly revealed concept art gave fans a quick glimpse of what the reality would look like.

Nonetheless, Destiny has been incredibly successful over the years and has become one of the most popular and ongoing games on the market. Despite leaving behind his beloved IP Halo, Bungie was able to turn Destiny into something that could be called its own. If the bungee went according to plan, it’s relatively far from the studio’s roots, so I’m not sure if we’ve seen the same level of success.

Artist Jaime Jones has released some concept art from the early days of Destiny Back in 2008, when Bungy was still part of the Halo series. Concept art reveals a much more fantastic setting, and in one photo you can even find some kind of ax-wielding character. Bungie is currently working on games other than Destiny, but it’s not entirely clear what the genre will be. It’s still unclear if the studio will revisit some of these previous ideas, but it would be really interesting to see Bungie do something new.

Here are some of the early paintings I was working on for Destiny. I thought we were still making a fantasy game because it was so fast 🙂

2008, pic.twitter.com / Ij9iM9Puvj

-Jaime Jonesart (@JaimeJonesart) April 24, 2021

Bungie started teasing Destinyback in 2009 through the Halo 3: ODST Easter Egg. A simple poster in the background, which didn’t make much sense at the time, was clearly planned. The Traveler was still quite far from the game at the time, but it’s unclear if the poster was added after Bungy turned it into a sci-fi game, or if it was still a fantasy title.

Bungie has been developing the next game for several years now and the title will be released by 2025. So it can be a pretty big game. The details of the new project are still inadequate, but it’s possible that Bungie has already begun planting the seeds in Destiny 2. Bungie is still working on a beloved sci-fi franchise, which could last for years. The next game is expected to be multiplayer, but it’s hard to imagine a studio being able to maintain two large live service games at the same time.

