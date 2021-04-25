PS5 exclusive launch title that seems to be heading for PS4





It seems that one of PlayStation 5’s biggest release titles may soon appear on PlayStation 4. The game in question is a Godfall game developed by Counterplay Games and published by Gearbox. The game was thought to be dedicated to next-generation hardware, but now it seems that it could also be included in previous PlayStation consoles.

The way Godfall appears to be heading for the PS4 comes from PEGI, the European board that evaluates video games. Recently, the list of Godfalls has changed on the PEGI website, and it is said that it will also appear on PlayStation 4. The date displayed next to the expected PS4 version of the game is incorrect, but the fact that this console iteration is displayed as a whole is very interesting.

At this time, Counterplay Games hasn’t publicly said anything about whether Godfall will be on the PS4. So it’s important not to expect this to happen in the future. That said, this type of leak, which tends to appear on evaluation websites, often proves to be accurate in the long run.

It’s also worth mentioning that Godfall may appear on other platforms in the near future. Within the past month, there are additional reports that action route-based titles will also be heading to the Xbox Series X. The exact release date on which this can occur is not provided, but it will be released at some point in the next time. It’s likely to be a few months. This is in line with what we know about the game’s monopoly on the PS5. PS5 was supposed to last only about 6 months.

At this time, Godfall can only be played on PS5 and PC. However, if the game is to appear on other platforms in the future, you’ll soon hear more from Counterplay Games.

So what do you think about this development? Want to see Godfall heading for PS4? Let us know what you think in the comments or on Twitter @ MooreMan12.

