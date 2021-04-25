Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 75, 4K display, 120Hz refresh rate available in India, priced at Rs 1,19,999





Xiaomi has launched the new Android-powered smart TV, the Mi QLED TV 75, in India. As the name implies, smart TV models feature a 75-inch display that supports Ultra-HD (4K) resolution with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The newly launched Xiaomi TV is the largest TV model to date, surpassing the 65-inch Redmi Smart TV X65, which sells for Rs 57,999 in India. Chinese tech companies claim that the Mi QLED TV 75 blends seamlessly into the living room and “provides an immersive, realistic experience” with a thoughtful, minimalist borderless design. We also offer a number of popular codec support such as Dolby Vision and HDR10 +. In addition, Dolby Audio and DTS-HD enhance the viewing experience.

In terms of design, the Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 75 has a base width of 369mm and a weight of 31kg. It features a 97% screen-to-body QLED panel with a slim bezel. The 120Hz display further supports the unique Reality Flow 120, which automatically adjusts the refresh rate according to the content. The TV comes with local dimming technology with 192 zones of granular control that allows deeper black and brighter white. It is equipped with Mi’s original Vivid Picture Engine to achieve “rich and sharp textures”. In terms of sound, the Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 75 is rated to provide a total of 30W of sound output with a 6-driver system. The speaker system includes two tweeters. , Two full-range drivers, two woofers. According to Xiaomi, the Mi QLED TV 75’s speaker cavities are significantly larger than other TVs, so they are designed to provide larger and better sound. Xiaomi puts the device in a “huge speaker cavity 2.3 times the size of a typical speaker box.”

For connectivity, the Mi QLED TV 75 includes HDMI 2.1 compatibility, ALLM (automatic low latency mode) to improve performance on consoles, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth v5.0. Internally, it has a quad-core 64-bit A55 processor with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage for apps and app data. It has built-in Chromecast and access to the Google Assistant, which enables hands-free voice control. The TV comes with a remote control.

The price of the Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 75 in India is set at 1,19,999 rupees. It will be sold in India on April 27th at 12:00 pm via the Xiaomi channel.

