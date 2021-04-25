Paper Mario Kart video shows incredible crossover potential





Banana Pictures’ YouTube channel has released a parody video that envisions what a paper Mario-style Mario Kart game will look like.

Incredible new fan animations show what a Paper Mario could style aMario Kartgame looks like. TheMario Kartseries features characters from all over the Mushroom Kingdom, but characters that use the aesthetics of PaperMariogames have not yet been featured.

ThePaper Mariogames is a series of RPGs that transform the cast of the Super Mario Bros. series into paper, exploring a world made of art and craft materials. The Paper Mariogames visuals are usually gorgeous, but they’re so far from the regular series that there’s rarely a crossover between the two. Despite receiving the acclaimed Paper Mario Origami King for Nintendo Switch, Super Smash Brothers Ultimate doesn’t even have a Paper Mario character. The Super Smash Bros. series isn’t a stranger to flat characters, as Game & Watch has been around since that day. ofMelee, yet Paper Mario has always been ignored.

The cast of Paper Mario Has was also absent from the Mario Kart series. A new video on The Banana Pictures YouTube channel shows what a Paper Mario could style aMario Kartgame looks like. This video is intended as a fan work, and the creator starts the video by assuring everyone that the project is intended as a demonstration of the concept and not a real game. The history of Nintendo’s fan project shutdown explains why such a disclaimer is needed.

ThePaper Mario Kart Parodyuses uses Paper Mariogames character sprites as drivers, but the cart itself is a cardboard-like 3D object. In fact, the entire game world is made of cardboard and paper to match the style of the series, as are other Nintendo games like Yoshi’s Crafted World. The character selection screen has two locked slots: Mario, Luigi, Bowser, Shy Guy, Toad, Koopa Troopa, Yoshi. The level of the video shows that Mario is running around the meadow and there are no other carts on the truck. The concept video shows the current Mario Kartgames item box and hang gliding mechanics.

Nintendo fans are wondering when the new Mario Kart game will be released, given that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the best-selling racing game in US history. Nintendo won’t rush to create a new game in the Mario Kart series, but paper Mario style entries are a welcome pace change, especially for side games released during the development of Mario Kart 9. ..

