Vivo V21 5G India launch date confirmed and 44MPOIS selfie camera introduced





With the introduction of the Vivo V21 5G in India, the company has already announced a launch date. The successor to the Vivo V20 will be announced on April 29th at 12:00 pm and will be available via Flipkart. The teaser page has been floated to Flipkart, revealing some of the new features of the Vivo V-series smartphones.Read also-Twitter censors COVID-related tweets from MLA, editors, etc. after an order from the Indian government

The V21 5G, as the name implies, will gain 5G connectivity as the biggest upgrade to the Vivo V20 model from last year. Vivo has relied on Qualcomm for 5G smartphones so far, but it’s unclear whether the V215G will get the Snapdragon 750G chip or something from the world of MediaTek Dimensity 5G chips.Read more-Top 5G phones released in India this week: Mi 11 Ultra, Realme 8 5G, Oppo A745G and more

Vivo V215G features are teased

The V Series has always been known for its high quality selfie cameras, and the V21 seems to have inherited that legacy. As known for previous leaks, the V215G hosts a 44-megapixel single selfie camera. This is supported by an optical image stabilization (OIS) system not found in this price category. The presence of OIS can serve the obligations of video blogging.Read also-YouTube mobile app for Android, iOS gets video resolution control

In addition to the 44-megapixel OIS camera, the V21 5G also features a unique dual LED flash arrangement. The LED flashlights are placed on both sides of the earpiece, providing a spotlight-like function. Maybe that’s why Vivo calls it Spotlight Selfie?

Another feature that emerged from the flagship of the X60 series is extended RAM. Like the Vivo X60 Pro, the Vivo V215G can expand up to 3GB of RAM if needed. This extra space comes from onboard storage and is useful for multitasking.

Finally, Vivo teased the V215G’s design in its glory. Mobile phones look similar to last year’s V20 series and this year’s X60 series, especially with a color gradient similar to the rectangular camera hump. However, the sides of the phone are as flat as the iPhone 12.

According to Vivo, the V215G is 7.39mm thick in Sunset Dazzle and Arctic White color variations. These versions also weigh 177 grams. The Dusk Blue version is 7.29 mm thick and weighs 176 grams. The phone has a display notch to accommodate the front camera.

