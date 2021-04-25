The salaries earned by Google CEO Sundar Pichai in 2020 are:





New Delhi: It was December 2019 that Sundar Pichai was promoted from Google CEO to CEO of Alphabet, the parent company that owns many other businesses. Greater roles and more responsibilities meant a surge in annual compensation received by Pichai. Wondering how much Pichai earned in 2020? According to an annual mandate solicitation filed by Google with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Pichai’s base salary was $ 2 million in 2020. In the filing, the alphabet states: Recognizing his expanded role as CEO of Alphabet and Google, his base salary was $ 2 million.

In addition to this, Pichai was close to $ 5 million under the head of all other rewards, and his total compensation was about $ 7.4 million (about Rs 5.2 billion).

Prior to becoming CEO of Alphabet, Pichais’ base salary was about 6.5 easy in 2019. All other rewards in 2019 were close to $ 3.3 million.

Alphabet and Google CEO Pichai was also granted a $ 240 million stock package in 2019. According to the power of attorney, stock options will be vested in 2023. Indeed, it is based on Alphabet’s Total Shareholder Return (TSR) performance compared to the companies that make up the S & P 100 over the performance period 2021-2023, December 31, 2023, and will continue to be employed on the vesting date. Therefore, the value of stock options depends on how Google and Alphabet actually work in the coming years.

