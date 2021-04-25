Snapchat surpasses analysts’ growth expectations, Android app adds 280 million users year-on-year





Thursday’s Snap surpassed Wall Street’s estimate of user growth and revenue as an improved Android version of the popular messaging app Snapchat attracted more users, but growth slowed in North America. Trading after Snap increased Snap’s share by 3.5 percent. The number of active users per day (DAU), an indicator closely monitored by investors and advertisers, increased 22% year-on-year to 280 million in the first quarter. According to Refinitiv’s IBES data, analysts expected 275.3 million people.

Most of the user growth continued to come from outside North America, up 57% year-over-year. In 2018, Snap set out to rebuild an Android app that was suffering from a technical bug. Snapchat’s Android user base surpassed the Apple iOS user base for the first time. As more and more people download new apps outside the United States, where Android phones dominate the iPhone model, Snap has added support for more languages ​​and added media content for viewers in specific countries.

In March, we launched an original show called “Phone Swap India” in the Discover section of Snapchat, which features original content and shows from media partners. Snap’s revenue, primarily from advertising, increased 66% to $ 770 million. Snap is increasing its investment in augmented reality technology and is confident that it will help brands market products such as clothing and cosmetics to tech-savvy young people. user.

Read also: Snapchat’s TikTok and Instagram Reel-Rival “Spotlight” Now Available in India

In March, Snap acquired Fit Analytics. It’s a technology company that helps customers virtually determine if a garment fits. “Augmented reality is still one of our greatest opportunities,” said Evan Spiegel, CEO of Snap, in a prepared statement released prior to the earnings announcement with analysts. , Snap’s net loss shrank to $ 286.9 million. Or from 19 cents per share, $ 305.9 million a year ago, or 21 cents per share.

