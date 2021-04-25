Ten of the best beauticians in the South End according to Google reviews





Last week, a South End cosmetologist reopened the door after being closed for more than three months.

Since then, barbers and stylists have worked hard to tame all sorts of blockade locks, including untamed mops, mostly exposed roots, and failed DIY.

Many went for months without trim, and with such demand many salons were booked well in advance as people aimed for fresh cuts as soon as possible.

Some lucky souls first went through the door in search of cuts and collars, short backs and sides, or a whole new look, but many are still waiting for their promise.

But how is your beautician’s rank among the best in the South End?

We looked at Google’s reviews of cosmetologists across the autonomous region to see which ones are on the top ten list.

Google reviews voted by customers give people the opportunity to see real-world opinions from a large number of clients and allow them to consider where to go next for a haircut.

These are 10 of the best hairdressers in the South End, according to Google reviews.

Evolved Hairdressing, Southchurch Road, Southend-5 Stars

The customer praised the “very professional” staff and said “I wouldn’t go anywhere else.” Certainly highly evaluated.

Niki Hair & Beauty, Southchurch Road, Southend-5 Stars

The reviewer emphasized “great service at an affordable price” and said the staff were “friendly and helpful”.

SalonT, Sutton Road, Southend-5-star

Customers were pleased with the service provided and said they felt safe even if it happened after the lockdown.One said they “always look good and leave them feeling later.”

Sixteen Hair, Hamlet Court Road, Westcliff-4.9 Stars

According to one review, “The salon was set up well. All staff were staffed with protective gear, hand gels and spacing. Well done !!”

Great Full Heads, Alexandra Street, South End-4.9 Stars

The atmosphere was highly appreciated by our customers.

One said, “The service is excellent, my hair looks good and looks good for weeks. Great cut. Nice atmosphere without tension and everyone is comfortable.”

Dating SM Hair, Southchurch Road, Southend-4.9 Stars

According to one review, “great little hairdresser, friendly staff, clean and good haircut”.

Liberty Hair and Beauty, Sutton Road, South End-4.9 Stars

One customer said, “Very friendly staff, always smiling. No problem, they will take the time to listen to what you want. If you are not sure, their experience is needed for your hair. Know exactly what you are doing or give advice. ”

Jarrod Hair Salon, Alexandra Street, South End-4.9 Stars

Customers praised the “professional and very friendly” staff, and the beautician said “listen to what the client wants.”

Graceful Hair, Southchurch Road, Southend-4.9 Stars

One review said: “Friendly, always really happy with good money value and hairstyle.”

Headhunter, Victoria Shopping Center, South End-4.8 Stars

The salon’s “friendly” staff and “reasonable price” were praised. According to one review, “I have been using this salon for many years. They are friendly and helpful and the staff are nice and helpful.”

