Comparison of Indian prices, specifications and features





Xiaomi launched the Mi11X smartphone in India on Friday with the Mi11X Pro and Mi11 Ultra. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 870 processor and starts at Rs 29,999. Recently, OnePlus also launched the OnePlus 9R smartphone with the Snapdragon 870, starting at Rs 39,999. The Mi11X and OnePlus 9R have the same processor, but there is a price difference of 10,000 rupees between them. So the question is, will you get the OnePlus 9R with an additional Rs8,000, or will you save that money and get the Mi11X? Well, that’s what we’re going to discuss today. Compare the Mi11X with the OnePlus 9R to find a smartphone worth buying.

Mi11X and OnePlus 9R: Indian Prices

Prices for the Mi 11X in India start at Rs 29,999 with a variation of 6GB + 128GB. Also available with the 8GB + 128GB option, this model costs Rs 31,999.

The OnePlus 9R, on the other hand, costs Rs 39,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB version. The phone is offered in a 12GB RAM + 256GB configuration and is priced at 43,999.

Considering the same RAM and storage configuration on both smartphones, the Mi 11X is Rs 8,000 cheaper than the OnePlus 9R. However, the Mi 11X is not always a good option, as there are some factors to consider, centered on the specifications described below.

Mi11X and OnePlus 9R: Specifications

display

The Mi 11X has a 6.67-inch display, while the OnePlus 9R has a smaller 6.55-inch screen. The displays on both smartphones offer FHD + resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10 + support, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. So these displays are basically the same, right?

Well, no. The biggest difference between the two screens is that the Mi 11X screen has a punched hole in the center and the OnePlus 9R screen has a punched hole on the left side. Not only does the central punch hole look good, it doesn’t get in the way when playing the game. The same is not true for the OnePlus 9R. So when it comes to displays, the Mi 11X definitely has the upper hand.

Performance and software

The Mi11X and OnePlus 9R are powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset. This chipset has enough features to easily handle the heaviest tasks and graphics-intensive games. Both smartphones have a dedicated cooling system to keep the SoC temperature down. In addition, the Mi 11X and OnePlus 9R are available in a variation of 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. This, in my opinion, is sufficient for most people. So when it comes to performance, the Mi 11X and OnePlus 9R work the same, making it a link between both smartphones.

In terms of software, Mi 11X and OnePlus 9R have Android 11 OS. The Mi11X comes with MIUI 12 customizations, while the OnePlus 9R comes with an Oxygen OS 11 skin at the top. Software design is a personal preference, but most people seem to prefer the standard Android look of the Oxygen OS. In addition, OxygenOS does not show ads like MIUI 12 (Xiaomi has not checked if Mi 11X will show ads). Considering two factors, OnePlus 9R excels in terms of software experience.

camera

The imaging department is where things get interesting. Since Mi 11X, 48MP primary camera, 8MP ultra wide camera, 5MP camera are installed. The OnePlus 9R, on the other hand, has a 48MP primary camera, a 16MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. For selfies, the Mi 11X has a 20-megapixel camera and the OnePlus 9R has a 16-megapixel sensor.

The primary cameras on both smartphones are the same, but the OnePlus 9R has a higher resolution than the Mi 11X, giving it an edge when it comes to ultra-wide sensors. In addition, the OnePlus 9R offers 4K video recording at 60 frames per second, but the Mi 11X does not. High frame rate recording at 4K resolution makes a big difference in video quality. Also, do not consider 2MP / 5MP cameras on both devices. We know that these sensors do not bring real value.

With its high-resolution ultra-wide camera and 4K / 60fps video recording, the OnePlus 9R is clearly a winner when it comes to imaging compared to the Mi 11X.

battery

The Mi 11X has a 4,520mAh battery, while the OnePlus 9R has a 4,500mAh unit. The battery capacity and display of both smartphones are similar, and the processors are the same, so there is no significant difference in battery life between the Mi 11X and OnePlus 9R.

However, when it comes to charging speed, the OnePlus 9R is far ahead of the Mi11X. The OnePlus 9R supports 65W charging, while the Mi11X has a charging speed of 33W. The 33W charge is by no means slow, but the OnePlus 9R’s 65W charge is a completely different level. According to OnePlus, the OnePlus 9R can be charged from 0 to 100% in 39 minutes. This is much faster than the 52 minute full charge claim from Xiaomi.

The OnePlus 9R has a fast charging speed, so it’s the best battery experience.

Connectivity and other features

The Mi11X and OnePlus 9R have similar connectivity options. Both smartphones support two SIM cards, 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, dual band GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C ports. However, the Mi 11X also has an infrared blaster, which helps control home appliances and electronics. The OnePlus 9R has an in-display fingerprint scanner, while the Mi 11X has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Both smartphones come with stereo speakers.

Mi11X and OnePlus 9R: Verdict

If you need a clean software experience, a better ultra-wide camera, and faster charging, the OnePlus 9R is for you. However, Mi11X is not too late. The image quality from its ultra-wide camera and the charging speed of the phone are sufficient for most people. In addition, you can turn off Mi11X ads from that setting. The Mi 11X also outperforms the OnePlus 9R in terms of display and connectivity.

Due to its significantly lower price, we believe the Mi 11X offers more value for money compared to the OnePlus 9R. If you can’t spend more money, the Mi11X is a perfectly high-end phone.

