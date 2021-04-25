Emirates News Agency-Ministry of Economy is working on a new law to include 10 new sectors in the Trading Companies Act





Sharjah, April 24, 2021 (WAM)-Deputy Secretary of Foreign Trade and Industry Abdullah Al Sale reveals groundbreaking law in the Trading Companies Act that allows 100% foreign ownership of UAE land enterprises It is in the final stages of formation. The law will allow investors and businesses in 10 strategically important new sectors to come within the scope of the law, and regulations related to the list sector and its entry into the domestic market will soon be announced by the UAE Cabinet. Will be done.

Al Saleh added that the revocation of the National Service Agent requirement came into effect on April 1, confirming that all current and previously licensed UAE companies can modify their status in accordance with new amendments to the Trading Companies Act. Did.

The announcement was made earlier this week in the 7th edition of the Sharjah Economic Ramadan Majuris, sponsored by the Sharjah Investment Development Authority (Shurooq) in collaboration with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce (SCCI) and the Sharjah FDI Office (investing in Sharjah). I did. Research Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP).

Held under the title “New Industrial Strategy and the Role of Trading Company Law in Developing National Economy and Strengthening Competitiveness,” Majuris convenes senior government officials, diplomats, investors, prominent business leaders and media representatives. did.

The discussion on majlis was led by Abdulla Al Saleh, Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Economy. Omar Ahmed Suwaina Al Suwaidi, Deputy Secretary of State for Advanced Technology. Osama Amir Fadl, Assistant Secretary of the Industrial Accelerator Division, Ministry of Advanced Technology. Shurooq Executive Chairman Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal; SRTIP CEO Hussein Al Mahmoudi. Chairman of Sharjah Media City (SHAMS), Dr. Khalid Omar Almidofa. Fahd al-Gergawi, CEO of Dubai Investment Development Agency. Mohammad Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah; Najla Al Midfa, CEO of Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa); Abdul Aziz Shutterf, Deputy Director of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce (SCCI). The session was moderated by Ahmad Al Marzouki.

Abdulla Al Saleh said: “The bills issued or coming soon are aimed at increasing the country’s competitiveness and performance against domestic and foreign investors. These bills are not the result of a crisis, but the federal, A clear vision of the country’s economic future, envisioned in collaboration with local and private investors. The future depends primarily on attracting the innovative talents that lay the foundation for the economy of the future. “

“A comprehensive strategy to attract bright hearts from the region and around the world will soon be announced,” he added.

Colonel Omar Ahmed Swina al-Swaidy focused on the implementation of the UAE Industrial Strategy “300 Billion Operations” aimed at raising manufacturing’s contribution to national GDP to 300 billion dirhams by 2031. It states as follows. Partners identify challenges and three of UAE’s competitive industries, including chemicals, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, defense and heavy industry, the national food and healthcare security industry, and future industries including space and renewable energy. Under the pillars we discussed priority areas. Above all. “

“The new labor law will soon come into force to help promote a beneficial environment for the UAE industry, and we are also addressing the funding issues that startups face to improve their performance. The value-added program is about to begin. Supporting domestic products, increasing competitiveness and finding new markets, “he added.

Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal gives UAE agility to change and advance national legislative frameworks to respond to rapid changes in local and global economies, investments and technological developments to mitigate the effects of pandemics I praised it.

Al Sarkal describes the future of the industry as follows: “Markets continue to change and businesses grow as they accelerate the adoption of existing and emerging technologies, which drive innovation, productivity and sustainable development, and address social, economic and environmental challenges. Contributes to overcoming. “

Hussein Mohammed al-Mahmoudi argued that SRTIP functions as a hub for innovation and exchange between governments, the private sector and academic societies that are leading the knowledge economy creation movement in the UAE. “SRTIP is one of the world’s largest smart transport scientific research centers. We are currently testing a new train system on a 3 km track. With an innovation-driven center, augmented reality, and agricultural technology lab, SRTIP UAE’s national strategy to shape the economy of the future. “

Fahad Al Gergawi said the UAE is ready to leap into the future by supporting the local economy with advanced state-of-the-art technology, research and research. He said the UAE’s approach to attracting talent from around the world is part of a long-term strategy, and the resilience of countries that have been particularly successful in the past year, ahead of both unprecedented commercial and technological changes. He said it would be complemented by some legislative structure. Regionally and globally.

“During the coronavirus crisis, the country’s ability to turn challenges into opportunities and achieve positive results underscores them and their success. The UAE is thanks to strategies and initiatives such as industrial strategy. “It has an impressive portfolio of investable projects,” he added, “300 billion operations that will be an important tributary to future investment.”

Mohammad Juma Al Musharrkh said: “UAE sharply amends economic law to meet the changing needs of global investors and ease the burden on business owners and entrepreneurs to promote strong economic growth and boost local economies. And update. Competitiveness This has been proven by our leadership in continuously amending the law and issuing new laws to encourage foreign investment in the post-pandemic era. Created a stable market environment by delivering and boosting impressive FDI flows throughout the year. Investor confidence. “

He is considering entering the lucrative and fast-growing economy of the UAE and Sharjah. Companies and investors are consulted by experts provided by Invest in Sharjah and the integrated business of the Sharjah Investor Service Center (SAEED). We reaffirmed our welcome to benefit from the service.

Najla Al Midfa, CEO of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), said: -Long-term stability of the national economy. This was to help entrepreneurs who were hit by a pandemic. Scheller promised a $ 1 million solidarity fund last year. “

“Our latest initiative was to launch the UAE’s first government-sponsored startup studio, Sharjah Startup Studio. It is designed to build a lasting business that accelerates the digital transformation of the region. Reaffirm Sheraa’s commitment through all initiatives. It plays an important role in supporting influential start-ups and revitalizing the UAE’s economy. “

Abdul Aziz Shutterf, assistant general director of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and director of the member services sector and the Sharjah Export Development Center (SEDC), said that Sharjah’s industrial sector is the UAE and the region, and various industries such as agricultural products and electronic equipment. There are 2,300 factories operating in the department.

He also emphasized that SCCI has launched a number of initiatives and programs to support the growth of the sector. This includes the “Sadder” Export Fund, which launched the Sharjah Exports Development Center (SEDC) earlier this year with an early budget for AED10. It aims to invest, grow and nurture Sharjah’s export business, paving the way for investment in new markets and mitigating exporters’ risk through credit protection.

Shattaf added that the fund’s budget will reach 60 million AEDs over the next five years.

