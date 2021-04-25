Apple advances app privacy updates despite pushback





Critics are worried that the world of Internet advertising will be shaken on Monday as software updates that power billions of iPhone units around the world begin to enhance privacy features.

Apple begins telling users the tracking information they want to collect and asks them to get permission to do so, displaying what’s called a “privacy nutrition label.”

Apple’s move, which has been working for months, can create major rifts with Facebook and other tech rivals, which can have a significant impact on data privacy and the mobile ecosystem.

Digital advertising is the lifeblood of Internet giants such as Google and Facebook, and is believed to be paying for a treasure trove of free online content and services.

iOS software updates that enhance iPhone, iPad, and iPod devices provide an “app tracking transparency framework” that prevents apps from tracking users or accessing device identities without permission. I will.

“Unless you get permission from the user to enable tracking, your device’s ad identifier values ​​will all be zero and you may not be able to track it,” Apple said in an online message to developers this week.

According to Apple, the early adoption requirements of some developers will apply to all iOS apps as of Monday.

‘Change the agent’

Mobile DevMemo analyst and strategist Eric Seufert said Apple’s new framework could “overturn” the app economy more broadly along with digital advertising, calling the new policy a “change agent.”

In a blog post, Seufert said, “We can’t deny the fact that digital advertising on mobile is done in a way that Apple defines as” tracking. ” To explicitly remove this activity from the ecosystem, we need to change our mobile operating model. “

With over a billion iOS devices in active use around the world, changes to mobile operating systems that can hinder the effectiveness of digital advertising can be important.

Platforms such as Facebook and Google that rely on ads usually only get paid if someone performs an action such as clicking on a marketing message.

Ads are irrelevant because less knowledge about the user can result in fewer clicks and thus revenue.

Mobile apps and the Internet generally thrive by providing free information, games, driving routes, etc., and advertising is bringing money to keep data centers running and profit streams.

While some iPhone handset users give tracking permission, marketers are afraid that many will choose privacy.

Facebook warned earlier this year that changes to Apple’s mobile operating system could make it harder to target ads.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is on the phone, and Apple has become one of his company’s biggest competitors with its close grip on rival smartphone messaging services and the App Store, the only gateway to iPhone units. He said it was becoming.

“Apple has all the incentives to take advantage of its dominant platform position to interfere with the operation of our and other apps.

“Apple may say it’s doing this to help people, but the move is clearly tracking their competitive interests.”

Social networking giants argued that iPhone makers’ new measures for data collection and targeted advertising would hurt small businesses.

“In principle, individuals need to control whether they are being tracked and who has the data,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a recent interview.

The app can target “content-targeted ads” based on what the user is doing during the session and maintain insight into themselves.

Advances in artificial intelligence and data analytics should help platforms, and thus advertisers, effectively target with less data about users, Creative Strategy analyst Carolina Milanesi inferred. ..

“Advertisers need to stay in touch with people without stalking, which is good for consumers and brands,” says Milanage.

“I think Apple is right. Transparency is always what we should aim for.”

This week, Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, will dive into all of Apple iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag. Orbital is available wherever Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and podcasts are available.





