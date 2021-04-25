China’s Shanghai Subcontest (Nanxun) The 4th Global Innovation & Entrepreneurship Contest of Elite Talents Held Thursday





The Shanghai event will include a road show and a selection of 10 projects that will be comprehensively evaluated for team competence, innovation, project feasibility, industrialization prospects and landing feasibility.

Currently, Nanxun is working on building three high-end industrial platforms, including Nanxun Economic Development Zone, green and intelligent manufacturing connectivity development in the Yangtze River Delta, integrated innovation cooperation, and “Science and Technology Innovation Enclave” in Shanghai. is. At the contest kick-off ceremony, Changjiang, Shenzhen and other cities were spoken by Deputy Leader Wen Zhang, head of Nanxun District.

He said the district has developed policies that cover housing, education, etc. to provide innovators and entrepreneurs with guarantees.

The Innovation and Entrepreneurship Contest, he points out, is an important channel for talent to achieve innovation outcomes and an important means for the region to attract outstanding innovation projects, Nanxun is better. He added that he would continue to create an environment and continue to provide better support and better service. To share Nanxun’s talents and development opportunities and achieve a better future.

The 4th Contest is a “Kickoff Ceremony, Urban Subcontest, Final” that aims to introduce two categories of entrepreneurship competition and innovation competition, as well as elite entrepreneurship projects in optoelectronic information, intelligent manufacturing, and digital. It turns out that it can be divided into three stages. Economic and other high-tech areas.

The first prize is 2 people, the second prize is 4 people, and the third prize is 6 people, and 300,000 yuan, 200,000 yuan and 100,000 yuan are awarded respectively. Excellent projects represent Nanxun participating in Huzhou’s innovation and entrepreneurship semi-finals and finals.

The project that won the local government entrepreneurship contest was selected for the Huzhou recruitment project “Nantaihu Elite Plan” and can receive up to 6 rewards of 10 million yuan.

The signing ceremony for the Elite Talent Project was also held on the start date of the contest.

See the original link: https: //en.imsilkroad.com/p/321084.html

Source Xinhua Silk Road

