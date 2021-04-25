Samsung Galaxy A82 release date, price, specs, leaks





The Galaxy A82 could soon join the new Galaxy A-series phone parade that Samsung has recently cranked out. This is the ultimate Galaxy A phone with a more powerful processor than Samsung’s other midrange products, a fast-updated display, and a potentially better camera.

In fact, the Galaxy A82 is another name, but you may have already seen it physically. Samsung has released a device called Galaxy Quantum 2 in the Korean domestic market, which is very similar to the A82. It gives us a pretty good idea of ​​what this Android phone can bring to the table. The launch of other phones in the Galaxy A lineup, primarily the Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A52 5G, will help fill in the details further.

Here’s what we know about the Galaxy A82 and when the Galaxy A82 will officially debut:

Samsung Galaxy A82 Rumored Specs

CPU: Snapdragon 865 Plus Screen size: 6.7 inches Refresh rate: 120Hz Storage: 128GB Rear camera: 64MP main; Ultra wide 12MP; 5MP macro Front camera: 10MP battery: 4,500 mAh

Release date of Samsung Galaxy A82

In a sense, the Samsung Galaxy A82 may already be on the market. Earlier this month, Samsung announced the Galaxy Quantum 2 in South Korea. The phone’s specifications are in line with those rumored to be on the Galaxy A82. (The following Quantum 2 will be explained in detail.)

(Image credit: Naver)

As for when the Galaxy A82 may actually get a wider release assuming the phone is a rebranded Quantum 2 that is unclear. I only heard from the rumored factory in 2021.

To be fair, Samsung is already having a busy year in terms of smartphones. In January, the phone maker announced the Galaxy S21’s flagship lineup, which has been stirring a series of Galaxy A phones in the last few weeks. With the Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A42 5G, Galaxy A32 5G, and Galaxy A12 all debuting in April, Samsung may want to give these phones more room before rolling out another Galaxy A model. Hmm.

And again, Samsung believes it already has a crowded release schedule for the rest of the year, new versions of the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip are clearly working, and the Galaxy S21FE is rumored as well. I am. In fact, the current Galaxy S20 FE is so popular that Samsung opposes the release of the Galaxy A72 in the United States, and the Galaxy A82 may not arrive in this country either.

Samsung Galaxy A82 Price

There is no indication of how much it will cost when the Samsung Galaxy A82 arrives. However, Samsung’s recent release of smartphones provides clues about the rumored phone price range.

The Galaxy A72 costs € 449, which is about $ 540, but the phone doesn’t have a 5G connection. A better comparison might be the Galaxy A525G, which debuted in April for $ 499. Starting at $ 699 for the Galaxy S20 FE (although it’s available as a trade-in at a low price), you can expect phones like the Galaxy A82 to fit in the middle of these two prices.

Samsung Galaxy A82: Has this been renamed to Samsung Quantum 2?

Samsung has a history of launching Galaxy A phones under different names in South Korea. Let’s take a look at the first Galaxy Quantum. This was basically a Galaxy A71 repackaged with a different chipset. (Quantum used one of Samsung’s Exynos chips instead of Snapdragon silicon to power the A71.) The Galaxy Quantum is a better cipher thanks to the dedicated quantum random number generator included in the phone. Also provided.

History seems to be repeating with Quantum 2 currently available in South Korea. The phone also offers a quantum cryptography chip designed to support more secure transactions for mobile payments, which is common in South Korea. Its features are unlikely to reach other countries, but the Galaxy Quantum 2’s specifications are consistent with the rumored Galaxy A82’s features.

Galaxy Quantum 2 (left) and Galaxy S21 Plus (right) (image credit: Naver)

Specifically, the Galaxy Quantum 2 features a 5G-enabled Snapdragon 865 Plus system-on-chip and a 6.7-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the back are three cameras with a 64MP main sensor with a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP macro lens and a 4,500mAh battery. If you’re wondering what you can expect from the Galaxy A82, the Galaxy Quantum 2 will give you pretty crisp images.

Samsung Galaxy A82 design and features

Given that the Galaxy Quantum 2 is out there and clearly shows the types of specs that will be part of the additional Samsung midrange phones, it seems to answer most of the questions about the Galaxy A82. However, there are issues with the appearance and expected functionality of the phone, which may actually be missing.

Prior to the launch of the Galaxy Quantum 2, an image of the Galaxy A82 was leaked and confirmed by the arrival of the phone. If you are familiar with other recent vintage Samsung Galaxy A phones, you have a pretty good idea of ​​what the A82 will probably look like.

Expect a phone with a minimal bezel and punched holes in the center of the display to accommodate the front camera. The rear lens is stacked vertically on a rectangular camera array in the upper left corner of the phone.

Galaxy A80 pop-up camera (image credit: Samsung)

However, that front camera cutout raises questions about potentially missing features. The Galaxy A80, the predecessor of the Galaxy A82, was highlighted by a pop-up rotating camera. This rotating camera has been rotated so that the rear camera array can be used for selfies.

That was a great idea in theory, but critics didn’t care how fast the Galaxy A80’s camera popped up and spun. If the Galaxy A82 really follows the Quantum 2 lead, if Samsung couldn’t resolve the twist, it could mean that the pop-up camera has abandoned an understandable decision.

Samsung Galaxy A82 outlook

If the Galaxy A82 matches the specifications of the Galaxy Quantum 2, you can be sure that you have the right phone for the high end of Samsung’s midrange lineup. But that’s not the biggest problem with this particular phone. Rather, I’m wondering if Samsung’s already crowded smartphone lineup has room for such devices.

In addition to the rumors of the Samsung Galaxy A82, I’ve heard that phone makers are working on the Galaxy S21FE. This phone follows in the footsteps of the Galaxy S20 FE, incorporating the best features of the Galaxy S lineup and mounting it on slightly cheaper devices.

It worked pretty well with the Galaxy S20 FE, but the phone debuted when Samsung was charging astronomical prices for its flagship. The Galaxy S21 will be priced $ 200 and the standard model will start at $ 799. So I think Samsung will be at least $ 100 cheaper than the S21FE. It leaves no room for many wiggles for the Galaxy A82, especially given Samsung’s opposition to shipping the Galaxy A72 to the United States in order not to stop sales of the Galaxy SFE. (Of course, if Samsung decides to release the phone in more regions, the move will also leave space for the Galaxy A82.)

It’s a difficult road for Samsung to navigate, but there’s one thing that’s clear about everything Samsung has recently focused on the Galaxy A lineup. Samsung believes the midrange model is meeting the growing demand among smartphone shoppers, and the Galaxy A82 should fit the crowd perfectly.

