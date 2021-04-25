If your Sky Q box doesn’t have these important features, a fix is ​​in progress.





Earlier this month, Sky announced another blockbuster upgrade to the Sky Q Box. This brings a series of new features. Some customers have already received updates on their set-top boxes, while others have missed Sky’s latest tricks. There is no way to manually update the Sky Q box, so you have to wait for Sky to roll out the upgrade to the kit overnight. Thankfully, it only seems to happen in the next few days.

Pushing feature-packed upgrades to millions of homes is a huge challenge. Therefore, Sky will update the set-top box in stages. This practice, which is fairly standard across the industry, can cause rollouts to stop if, for example, a spectacular update issue occurs before all Sky Q subscribers are left without a workbox. It also means that there is.

If you haven’t received the latest feature drop from Sky, don’t panic, as the satellite company promises that all customers will upgrade by Friday, April 30, 2021.

So what’s new in Sky and how does it change the experience?

Perhaps the biggest news is that Sky finally fixed one of the most annoying issues when using Disney + on the platform. Anyone who has ever tried to use Disney + with SkyQ will know how frustrating it is now. Unlike Netflix, which is fully integrated with Sky Q, you can use the same voice search feature to find shows and movies, but Disney + and all its content is embedded in the app itself.

Another important change in this new update has improved Sky Q’s accessibility features. Sky has made voice guidance more intuitive, making it easier to navigate Sky Q’s TV guides, menus, show centers, collections, and on-screen messages. Visually impaired.

Simply say “Voice Guidance On” or “Voice Guidance Off” to the Sky Q voice remote control to activate the voice guidance. Once started, you’ll hear instructions about the menu you’re currently navigating, the options you’ve selected, and how to easily access your favorite shows and movies.

There is also a new high contrast mode that changes the screen from Sky’s iconic blue to dark gray for readability.

Fraser Stirling, Sky Group Chief Product Officer, said of the change: Integrating Disney + into voice search makes it easier to find what you like, and adding voice guidance to powerful accessibility features makes it an even better experience for all SkyQ customers. Can be provided. “

If you haven’t found these new tricks by April 30th, it looks like you’re having a problem with your SkyQ box. Sky claims that updates will be downloaded and installed in all boxes across the country by the end of April, so it might be worth calling the customer care line to find out why you’re missing out on the latest updates. not.

