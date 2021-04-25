China could dominate the world’s technology, says British cyber espionage chief





Britain’s top cyber espionage said Friday that the West must act urgently to keep China out of control of key emerging technologies and gain control of its “global operating system.”

Jeremy Fleming, director of the GCHQ espionage agency, said in an unusually dull speech that the West is facing a battle over the control of technologies such as artificial intelligence, synthetic biology and genetics.

“Important technology leadership is heading east,” Fleming said at Imperial College London. “The concern is that China’s size and technical weight mean that it has the potential to control the global operating system.”

“We are now facing a moment of calculation,” he said.

According to Fleming, the world’s great powers will compete to shape the future by developing the best technology, hiring people with the best minds, and controlling the global standards that govern technology.

GCHQ, which collects communications from around the world to identify and confuse threats to the United Kingdom, is a consortium called the “Five Eyes” that has close ties with the US National Security Agency and eavesdropping agencies in Australia, Canada and New Zealand. I’m waiting.

Fleming said that if Britain wants to remain a global cyber power, it must develop “sovereign” quantum technology, including cryptography, to protect sensitive information and functionality.

Fleming said that quantum computing, which uses the phenomena of quantum mechanics to take a leap forward in computation, is approaching and offers great opportunities, but also risks.

Western nations need to drive the development of quantum proof algorithms, he said.

He sought to better facilitate market conditions in order to enable innovation and create a diverse supply with a wider set of technologies.

Fleming said China “brings all the elements of state power, influences design and dominates the market,” while trying to dominate the debate over global standards.

He had a big promise that digital currencies would revolutionize the financial sector, but they were abused by non-liberal states because they could allow “significant intrusions into the lives of citizens and businesses.” If so, he said he was free to pose a potential threat.

Russia remains the greatest threat to the West, but the long-term dominance of communist China’s technology poses far greater problems, he said.

“Russia is affecting the weather, but China is shaping the climate,” he said.

