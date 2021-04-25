It was confirmed that the Vivo V215G equipped with a 44 megapixel Selfie camera will be released on April 29th.





Vivo V21 5G (Image: Twitter / @Vivo_India)

According to Vivo, Vivo V21 supports dual SIM cards with 5G connectivity, allowing users to connect to high-speed mobile networks (depending on availability). To ensure a lag-free experience, the phone is equipped with 8GB + 3GB RAM.

The Vivo V21 5G will officially announce its release date in India, and the phone will debut on April 29th. The smartphone is being promoted by Vivo’s new Indian ambassador, Virat Kohli, the skipper of the Indian cricket team, and the launch event will take place at 12:00 noon. ). Like its predecessor, the Vivo V20 series, the Vivo V21 5G focuses on selfie cameras and features a 44-megapixel shooter. The front shooter also supports high-quality selfies and optical image stabilization (OIS) and night mode for video calls, Vivo announced last week. As the name implies, the phone has a 5G connection enabled.

Meanwhile, Vivo has launched the following Vivo V21-specific microsite on its Malaysian website, highlighting its design and selected features. Unlike the regular Vivo V20 dual front shooter, the front panel of a single selfie camera has a drop-style notch. The company claims that an intelligent "AI Super Night" mode algorithm "ignites details to reduce noise" and delivers crisp images.

Last week, Twitter’s prominent Talekomi Sudhanshu shared that the Vivo V215G is powered by the OctaCore MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor and runs in a custom ROM ready for Android 11. It is said that this phone does not have a dedicated slot for 3.5mm audio jack and microSD card, but it may have a hybrid SIM slot. The triple rear camera system is reported to accommodate an 8-megapixel primary camera with a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The price of a smartphone is about 25,000 rupees in India. Currently, the Vivo V20 in India is priced at Rs 22,990 with 8GB RAM + 128GB variants only, and the Vivo V20 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs 29,990 with the same storage options. There is also a Vivo V20SE for Rs 19,990 with the same 8GB RAM + 128GB RAM storage option.

