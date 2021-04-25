MeitY Launches Free Open Source Software Innovation Challenge – Tech Observer





The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has held a virtual roundtable conference in collaboration with Omidyar Network India with the aim of increasing the use of free open source software in government functions.

Participating in the discussion, MeitY secretary Ajay Sawhney shared an overview of the government and the steps taken by the ministry, such as the Open Source Software Policy in 2015, for the open source co-development of Aarogya Setu.

“We are pleased to be interested in further promoting the adoption of FOSS in government among various government leaders, academia and innovators. MeitY will continue to play an important role in this journey. “Sawhney said.

In addition, “We are pleased to announce the # FOSS4GOV Innovation Challenge, which leverages the innovation potential of the FOSS community and start-ups to solve key govtech issues. Such efforts will continue in the future. Will increase. “

The discussion was moderated by Abhishek Singh, President of NeGD. Panelists shared their experiences with the successful deployment of FOSS-based platforms such as Aadhaar and UPI in India, emphasizing best practices and learning for all participants.

FOSS believes it is a key component of GovTech 3.0 on building a secure and comprehensive open digital ecosystem (ODE) that leverages the potential of social innovators to help solve India’s most difficult problems. .. Varad Pande, a partner at Omidyar Network India, is pleased that MeitY is promoting the adoption of FOSS in the government in a thoughtful and strategic way and is pleased to partner with them on this journey.

MeitY also announced the # FOSS4GOV Innovation Challenge to accelerate the adoption of free and open source software (FOSS) in government.

The # FOSS4GOV Innovation Challenge brings open source product innovation that all FOSS innovators, technology entrepreneurs, and Indian start-ups can implement in CRM and ERP, along with the potential of govtech applications in health, education, agriculture, and urban governance. Open for submission.

Selected projects receive institutional support for incubation support, prizes, mentorship by domain experts, incubation of ideas from prominent organizations and a list of solutions at GeM.

