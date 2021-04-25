These are the announcements of your favorite and less favorite Apple events





I’ve written a lot about Apple’s “Spring Loaded” event, and today’s article will share that word. Here are some of my favorite announcements from the event and some things I don’t like.

New polarized iMac

Many of you like the new iMac and its new design, features, and color palette.

Objectively new M1 iMac. I love the M1 Mac, especially with the new sophisticated design and TOUCH ID finally coming to the MAC desktop, and the announcements about them will always be exciting.

Unfortunately, I already got the M1 Mac Mini. Otherwise I would have wanted it. pic.twitter.com/HrHa1Jos7p

— Spaceboi Scaphandre 🔞 DaysGone PC is too far (@Dr_Scaphandre) April 24, 2021

It ’s more beautiful than you can imagine.

(I want my M1 Mac Mini to appear in color. 😭)

— Spaceboi Scaphandre 🔞 DaysGone PC is too far (@Dr_Scaphandre) April 20, 2021

But many also hated its new design, features, and color palette.

Everything but beautiful! Still outdated design with huge chin! In 2021 buying a 24-inch monitor? The color choices are weird and there’s no black or silver option on top of it ….. Face ID is nice, but keyboard Touch ID is fine.

–Zsolt GaLi Galambos (@ZsoltGalambos) April 20, 2021

The shoulder thickened it and put the tech behind the display, its chin is terrible and obsolete.

— Chicago Gamp (@GriffinTSmith) April 20, 2021

what the hell?

No Face ID … No 27-inch version … And * I still have a chin * … ☹️

And where is the ethernet port?

I’m sorry, I think I will pass.

— Brian Barjenbruch (@ 43BrianB) April 20, 2021

Unfortunately, Apple makes the iMac “disposable” like the iPad and iPhone. There are no upgrades or really great extensions, and you won’t be able to use Windows when it’s ARM-based. I think I will continue to use my iPhone and iPad, but I need to move it back to another location for desktop / mobile computing.

— Damian (@iNexxFear) April 21, 2021 Very powerful iPad Pro

There is no doubt about the amazing power and display of the new iPad pro.

I shake it. I don’t need it, use what I have, like what I have, but shake it very much. Apple outperformed itself.

I’m not crazy about this or that color. I like Apple products that make life great, every iPad does it. Do you have a HomePod Mini demo?

— EarlyRiser (@VeryEarlyRiser) April 20, 2021

But all that power is wondering what to do with it.

Well, I support my statement that the iPad Pro’s horsepower is too big to handle. There may be laptop specifications, but there is no software to show it. If Apple wants this to be a replacement laptop, it needs to fix the iPad OS

— Spaceboi Scaphandre 🔞 DaysGone PC is too far (@Dr_Scaphandre) April 20, 2021

With the new M1 iPad Pro, the iPad OS will not be significantly degraded.

— Non-Inciting American (@SteveInSacto) April 24, 2021

No m1 power needed, ipad air is already overkill as it is 🤣.

— Tyler (@ Tyler94519182) April 22, 2021

Where is MacOS Big Sur? Why hold hands and bring the M1 to the iPad?

— Arcturus (@nilmagstar) April 20, 2021 AirTag Tracker gets a lot of attention

Many of you bought AirTag (or 4) and were interested in new products.

Definitely AirTags I always lose items and this will make life much easier XD

— Jacob Maximov (@ jacob2k27) April 24, 2021

I ordered 4 packs with engraving and it says that they will arrive from May 17th to 24th.

— Chelsea 🖖🏼 (@CheloceanJK) April 23, 2021

But some of you aren’t selling for that idea.

I’m not enthusiastic, and I don’t think long-range features will pay off where it’s not dominated by Apple devices. This is to test in such a situation. Forecast-will be deprecated within 24 months. 😂

— MacFix EU – Darren (@MacFixEU) April 24, 2021

Comfortable purple iPhone 12

But you really like purple.

If only this color comes out early 😢.

-Agrim Dhingra (@agrim_d) April 24, 2021

My blue iPhone was very yesterday …

-Dan Bishop (@ danb4me) April 20, 2021

Michael Simon has covered Apple since the iPod was iWalk. His obsession with technology dates back to IBM Thinkpad, the first PC with a lift-up keyboard to replace the drive. He is still waiting for it to come back in style tbh.







