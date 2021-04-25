Asus confirms that Zenfone 8 will be released on May 12, and a compact version is rumored





Attention to fans of small mobile phones: Asus announced the product launch on May 12th. Meanwhile, Zenfone 8 will be officially announced. According to recent rumors and event invitations, more compact versions of mobile phones may also be offshore.

The tagline “Big on Performance. Compact in Size” for the new splash page on the Asus website. Indeed, it suggests that a smaller model, probably called the Zenfone 8 Mini, will be introduced.

Event invitations sent to retailers such as PhoneArena include a screen protector sized 148 mm x 69 mm (5.83 inches x 2.72 inches), which could be a clue to the size of smaller models. There is. The dimensions of the iPhone 12 mini are 131.5 mm x 64.2 mm (5.18 inches x 2.53 inches).

Perhaps based on the Asus Zenfone 8 Mini benchmark, it is assumed that the phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and other Zenfone 8 models have the same chipset.

Zenfone state

I haven’t heard much rumors about Zenfone 8 so far, but I was very impressed with what Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro offered last year. Asus seems to have decided that a mini model is also needed.

Given that the Zenfone 7 handset was announced in August 2020, it’s a bit surprising that the successor will arrive in May 2021, but last year’s model was delayed due to the global coronavirus pandemic. Is certainly plausible.

It’s interesting to see if the Zenfone 8 phone has a rotating flip camera on top of the device that acts as both a selfie camera and a rear camera. It certainly helps the Zenfone series stand out from the rest of the market, but it may not be as convenient as installing a regular rear or selfie camera.

We will definitely check on May 12th and, of course, we will deliver all the announcements when they are made. The event is scheduled to begin at 10 AM Pacific Standard Time / 1 PM Eastern Standard Time / 6 pm Eastern Standard Time (3 AM EST on May 13 in Australia).

