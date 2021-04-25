Good, bad, ugly





Is the boom coming soon for tech companies and cybersecurity professionals?

Marketplace.org recently posted the headline “Are you heading for the Roaring Twenties economy?”

Excerpt: A year ago, when most of the country was banned from going out and people were unemployed at an unprecedented rate, we asked three people studying economic history whether a horizon depression would occur. Looks like the Great Depression I asked to explain.

We asked about another historical comparison of the 1920s, as vaccine deployments are on track, weekly unemployment claims have been at their lowest levels since the pandemic began, and consumer confidence has increased. It was.

Meanwhile, NBC News reported that more jobs were available than before the pandemic. So why don’t people sign up?

Job seekers who are discouraged, hesitant, and afraid have not yet filled many jobs, although the number of jobs has skyrocketed to nearly 15 million by mid-March, according to new data from online job site ZipRecruiter. Means.

Online job listings plummeted from 10 million before the pandemic began last year to just below 6 million in May last year. This is because blockades and closure orders have forced companies to close doors and reduce or dismiss workers.

Meanwhile, according to KPMG in the UK, the tech job market is growing at the fastest pace in two years. KPMG Chair Bina Mehta said technology sector sales and investment through a move to new remote and hybrid work arrangements, new spending priorities for businesses surrounding IT infrastructure, automation, and a significant shift to online retail. Is likely to be boosted in the long run. ..

Another, thecyberwire.com, reported that the skill gap was widening when it came to cybersecurity jobs. Although the cybersecurity industry is projected to triple year-over-year by 2022, labor shortages remain in the millions worldwide. With a 273% increase in massive data breaches in the first quarter of 2020 alone, increasing cybersecurity professionals is urgent for companies looking to hire in-house and cybersecurity agencies alike. It’s an issue.

According to the International Information Systems Security Certification Consortium, there are currently more than 4.07 million unfilled cybersecurity positions worldwide. Despite high starting salaries, recession-resistant employment security, and abundant career opportunities, there are simply no well-trained cybersecurity professionals to fill the skill gap.

Bad Trends and Some Ugly Mixed INI recently posted an article from LinkedIn’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution titled Employers are hiring again but struggling to find workers. .. Excerpt: Chris New said he turned down the $ 250,000 business because Carrollton-based company Burns Van Lines couldn’t hire enough workers and drivers.

Many people do not have a job, but unemployment allowances give them too much incentive to not work, he said. We advertise and no one comes looking for a job. Many people use this system. It really kills us.

Although the focus of this article wasn’t on technology or cybersecurity work, many of the comments were related to technology and cyber.

Marlin Brandys: So how do you describe people like me who have a Bachelor of Science degree in Networking and Cybersecurity and NCSP since 2020? Also, you will not be interviewed for a Tier 1 help desk job. All these posts and stories from the US, colleges and government agencies of companies selling stories of fake skill gaps and deficiencies. The platform alone has thousands of cyber-qualified people who are willing to work in entry-level positions with entry-level salaries and benefits. Stop the madness already. I applied for unemployment on January 8, 2021. It’s April 19, 2021, and I’ve never seen an unemployment compensation dime. We are happy to take on entry-level positions in cyber.

Quinn Kuzmich: Marlin Brandys-To be honest, one of the implicit truths of the security industry is age discrimination. It’s sad but true.

Dave Howe: QuinnKuzmich-Widely applicable throughout IT. They require someone to “do something” about “lack of skills”, but exclude 90% of candidates based on any checklist and are illegal ages pretending to be “cultural fit” Exclude 75% based on gender and racism.

Joseph Claus: Merlin Brandies is beyond your qualifications.

Merlin Brandis: Joseph Claus, I wish I could believe it. I don’t think so about entry-level information security, depending on the type of position that teaches or teaches silos.

Dave Howe: Marlin Brandys-It’s confusing. “Entry level” role requires CISSP and CEH: D

Gregory Wilson: Over 300 Applications and 4 Interviews … No Jobs Yet … Qualified, Inexperienced, Haunted … Reality I’m Over 60 And Who Don’t even hire me … many people are ready to work … pay them what they deserve!

Dave Howe: I think there is a bigger picture. Welfare should not be generous enough to encourage people to stay there, but likewise it should not be so sloppy that people struggle to float (meet rent, table). Place food in the table, but basically power on) balance is required. But similarly, entry-level roles that workers are willing to engage in nominal 40 hours of day-to-day work, boring but dangerous or offensive work, allow them to offer some luxury beyond welfare. If you are not good, the job is low price and you need to automate to improve the output to pay better suggestions, or fully automate to eliminate the job there is. If a job involves dangerous, unpleasant or unsociable time, it should be reflected in wages beyond what a “basic” job offers. The answer is never that “adding automation means an upfront cost and I don’t want to pay anymore, so they need to reduce welfare to get rid of my silly low-paying work from despair.” Not.

You can join that LinkedIn conversation here:

Solution, please This Forbes article provides some interesting perspectives on how both employers and employees can succeed in the upcoming post-COVID cybersecurity world, while at the same time being new for the future workforce. Provide a model.

Cybersecurity is a prominent example of a particularly volatile output gap in personnel, and the technology companies need to integrate relevant highly skilled workers at the same rate as unprecedented digital transformation. And lacks both available human capital on a daily basis. When the COVID-19 pandemic forced the security teams to decentralize, organizations were given a new perspective on how remote teams could mitigate the risk of innovation. Today, many are trying to industrialize a more efficient cybersecurity “new normal” throughout their internal program and software development lifecycle by seamlessly integrating expert security personnel on demand. ..

This boom may not be good news for states and municipalities struggling to compete with the private sector for the most talented technical and cyber staff, but it’s also new to public sector employees. Choices are open.

According to this survey, many retirees want to go back 10 to 20 hours a week, especially if they can work in remote areas.

Many groups are training workers for the post-pandemic job market.

I also talk to both public and private sector CISOs and other tech leaders who are far more open to hiring out-of-state workers, even if they never allowed it before the pandemic. I did.

And finally, what about those who can’t find a job even though the boom is expected to come? Last year I wrote this blog to explain why some skilled cyber pros haven’t got a job yet. Here are just a handful of reasons I have listed:

People live or are looking for the wrong place. They want a local job and don’t want to move. (Note: COVID-19 currently has more teleworking, but it is still unclear if many of these jobs will return to the office after a pandemic, which will allow them to work elsewhere in the country. Hesitate.) Commitment to remote work. This is easy during a pandemic, but some people want 100% remote without travel and options may be limited. Also, some hiring managers want to hire locally because it’s unclear if remote jobs will continue after the pandemic is lifted. Discrimination of the company by senior worker applicants. Yes, I agree with my colleagues. This is still alive in 2020. There are other forms of discrimination, such as race and gender. The lack of a specialized network is especially true during COVID-19. They have no personal connection and are having a hard time meeting the right people to hire, or can help them find the right job. Attitude, personality, work ethic, humility, etc. I’ve written some blogs on this topic, but some people come across in interviews as they are qualified, too angry, or have a bad attitude, so never get a job There is none. They scare hiring a manager. For more information on this topic, 7 reasons why security professionals fail (and how to deal with them) and security expert issues # 3: Humble enough pie and issue 5: Are you an internal threat? Putting it all together, I love me The Steves brothers show their views on individual career opportunities and selling your ideas (and yourself) to people inside and outside the organization. I will. The right decision maker. See this blog for more information. Whether you are a football fan or not, we can all learn from Kirk Cousins. Last Thought During my recent vacation to northern Arizona, I worked in a coffee shop surrounded by several men and women who supported a global company on a technology project. There was a conversation across the map about the enhancements and complex artifacts of some of the industry’s leading applications.

Frankly, I was a little shocked that all of this work had run out of coffee shops on some video conferencing calls to people’s homes. The new normal of the global workforce has become more realistic for me, and I think this trend is accelerating after the pandemic.

