Google accidentally shared a sample Pixel 5a camera





Google Pixel 5a will be available later this year. This was confirmed by Google a few weeks ago in the face of cancellation rumors about a chip shortage. This time, completely coincidentally, the company revealed something else about its next phone.

The Google AI blog reviews Bracket’s progress in HDR + photography on mobile phones (taking several shots of the same subject using different camera settings) and confirms the names of Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a versions in the process. The research post has been published. However, in the accompanying gallery, the two deleted photos received special attention.

The EXIF ​​metadata in the photo below was captured by 9to5Google before it was deleted and shows that it was taken using the Google Pixel5a handset. Shot’s cinema also shows that the photo was taken in Taiwan. This is not surprising as the Pixel smartphone was developed in Taiwan.

(Image credit: 9to5Google / Google)

Not surprising given Google’s photographic heritage and the fact that the company decided to use it in promotional blog posts, two other details stand out, except for its stunningly structured photos. ..

First of all, it uses an ultra-wide f / 2.2 lens, which gives you solid specifications for fixing to your next handset. Next, the photo was taken on October 1, 2020. This was actually two weeks before the Pixel 5 was released. In other words, Google has been working on this phone for some time.

The second photo deleted by Google is more mysterious because the metadata didn’t reveal the name of the phone. However, given that it was removed at the same time, it could have been removed from the Pixel 5a, or another unreleased phone. This snapshot was recently taken on February 16th.

(Image credit: 9to5Google / Google)

I would like to know if Google’s adherence to the philosophy of a single camera is sufficient for Pixela series phones. Or, if you want to pull the leaves out of a Google Pixel 4a 5G book, add a second camera. Since the Pixel 4a XL has an ultra-wide-angle lens with an f / 2.2 aperture, it is expected that the Pixel 5a will have two rear cameras.

According to the code found in Android 12, the Pixel 5a can use the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G as the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G, and given what material Google has given that the leaked design looks similar to its predecessor. It’s interesting to see if it changes. It is actually made between generations.

Hopefully you don’t have to wait too long to find it. Google IO is next month, and the Pixel 4a had to deal with the myriad delays before it finally arrived last year, but it’s quite possible that it will be announced there.

