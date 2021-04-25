Apple AirTags: 3 Ways Better Tile Trackers, 3 Ways Inferior





Without a case, you can’t really attach an AirTag to anything.

Patrick Holland / CNET

Apple’s AirTags are here or coming soon-pre-orders start today-and with all accounts, they’re a great way to help you find what you’ve lost: keys, backpacks, wallets Such. The idea is not new. Tile trackers have been around for years and offer very similar functionality. But Apple’s view of the product looks promising.

Well, most. There are three areas where AirTags think they are better than Tiles, and three areas where Apple really missed the boat. (But I haven’t tried AirTags myself, I’ve only tried Tiles, so some of this is speculative.)

Better than tiles: size

According to CNET’s Patrick Holland, AirTags are pretty small, not as big as junior mint. They are similar to tile stickers (slightly thicker), but definitely smaller than TileMate and TilePro. The smaller one is definitely better when you’re talking about something going to your keychain. (But if you really need to put the AirTag there, this is a wash, but it’s still so small that you need to give it points.)

Better than tiles: Smarts

Pairing AirTag to your iPhone is incredibly easy. The process is similar to the AirPods pairing process.In this case, close AirTag and then call[接続]Tap. On the other hand, both iPhone and Android phones support NFC. If you find AirTag, you can simply tap AirTag on your device to go to the contact web page.

There is also a U1 ultra-wideband chip on board to help determine the exact orientation and distance of the AirTag. Holland explains: “Using data from iPhone cameras, ARKit software, accelerometers, gyroscopes, and AirTags, we create visual guides that guide you to lost items by touch and sound. Precision Finding works within Bluetooth. AirTag Range. “

This is far ahead of what Tile currently offers.

Better than tiles: community

This is a potential game changer. If you report that AirTag is lost, Apple’s newly enhanced Find My app provides help from potentially hundreds of millions of iPhone owners. Tile has long provided similar crowdsourced location assistance, but its user community is only part of Apple.

Worse than tiles: one-way communication

This is AirTag’s biggest disappointment. Half of the tile tracker. The latter has a button. Even if the ringer is off, pressing it twice will make the phone ring louder. This solved quite a few questions, “Where did you put your phone this time?” AirTag works only in one direction, from phone to tracker. Tile also supports tracker-to-phone connections. This is a feature that I find invaluable.

Note to Apple: This should be at the top of AirTag2’s to-do list.

Worse than tiles: iPhone only

Sorry, Android users. You can use an NFC-powered phone to reunite AirTag with its owner (see above), but you cannot use it for your own tracking purposes.

Worse than tiles: not suitable for keychains

Out of the box, the AirTag can’t really be attached to anything, it feels like a slap. If you want to add it to a key chain etc., you need to purchase a case. And Apple accessories start at $ 29, literally doubling the price of the device. (Thankfully, alternatives to third-party AirTag cases start at around $ 13, and you can find them on eBay for half the price.)

The TileMate and TilePro each have holes in the corners that allow you to slide directly into the keyring. Strategically placed zip ties secure them to most others.

OK, these are my thoughts on Tiles and AirTags. Let’s listen to your voice!

