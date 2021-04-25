Google Pixel Buds Price, Release Date, Rumors





Google may be about to release the next true wireless earphone. It is rumored that the so-called Google Pixel Buds A will be available this year, perhaps this month as well.

Launched last year, the true wireless Google Pixel Buds (2020) cut the brand’s original neck bud cable.

These new Pixel Buds will probably improve the company’s last wireless earphones. If Google wants to compete with popular models such as the Apple AirPods Pro and Sony WF-1000XM3, it needs to be improved.

Google hasn’t officially confirmed the existence of the Pixel Buds A yet, but was confident that it would be available soon. In fact, the company itself mistakenly sent a marketing email to a Google Nest customer. The email contained an image of the new Pixel Buds with a link to the “Accessories” section of the Google Store.

Therefore, it seems that the release date of Google Pixel Buds A is approaching. Here’s everything we know about the rumored wireless earphones.

what are they? Google’s next true wireless earphone. When will it be released? Probably 2021, how much will it cost? It’s still TBC, but I think it’s less than its predecessor ($ 179 / £ 179 / AU $ 279). GooglePixelBuds Release Date

The release date for the Google Pixel Buds A hasn’t been confirmed yet, but all previous rumors indicate a 2021 release, which could happen before the end of the month.

A tipster, John Prosser, often proved correct in his predictions, claiming that the new Google earphones would go on sale in April and that a new Google phone would soon be available on June 11.

Google’s: New Pixel Buds coming in mid-April. The new Google phone is scheduled for June 11, 2021. I still don’t know exactly which one. 🤔🧻🧻🧻🧻🧻 pic.twitter.com/ vjOzT4M7nx March 5, 2021

Then followed by a 9to5Google report, which gave us the first clue that the earphones were called the Google Pixel Buds A. It also states that it will be available in mid-2021 rather than as part of the “Made by Google” hardware launch. I’m looking forward to it later this year.

Since then, Google Pixel Buds A images have been leaked from Google. The company has sent thousands of Nest customers marketing emails containing images of upcoming earphones and a link to the “Accessories” section of the Google Store.

This looks like an accidental leak (although it could always be part of Google’s marketing strategy), but the fact that the company has a bud image is that the release date is imminent. Suggests.

If the Pixel A Buds isn’t available in April, the next feasible release date could be Google’s annual I / O event, which takes place May 18-20.

Last year, Google’s annual developer conference unveiled new software and hardware such as the Google Assistant, new Pixel smartphones, Android OS upgrades, and flashy, short-lived gadgets such as Glass and Daydream. This year, the Android 12 showcase, the Pixel 5a, is set to go on sale, and Pixel A Buds may also be available.

Google Pixel Buds Price

Previously, the Google Pixel Buds were priced at $ 179 / £ 179 / A $ 279. In particular, I wasn’t impressed with the audio performance or battery life at all, which made it quite expensive for a true wireless earphone.

So how much does Google Pixel Buds A cost?

The name of the next-generation Bud Rumor may suggest a lower price than its predecessor, as Google previously offered a more budget-friendly variation of the Pixel smartphone with the Pixel 3a and Pixel 4a.

I love watching Google undercut Apple AirPods. Apple AirPods are $ 159 / £ 159 / A $ 249 in a standard charging case and I hope it doesn’t take too long to know if this is the case.

The image above was “wrongly” sent to a Google Nest user. (Image credit: Google / 9to5Google) Google Pixel Buds design

The leaked image on the Google Pixel Buds A suggests that the true wireless earphone design doesn’t deviate significantly from its predecessor’s design.

The old Google Pixel Buds are probably the cutest true wireless earphones available today, with a clean, rounded design that looks sleek and modern.

You can choose from new colors, but the new models seem to share a very similar look. According to 9to5Google, you can choose from two colors, white and green. In contrast to the black eartips, wings and case interiors found on previous models, the white model clearly has an all-white case interior and an all-white bud design.

The green variation of the Pixel Buds A is a darker forest green than the “Quite Mint” shade seen on previous Pixel Buds. Color shading includes the gadget and the entire case. These colors may correspond to the rumored Google Pixel 5a, but this has not yet been confirmed.

Its dark green color seems to have been confirmed by the leaked image contained in the Google Nest marketing email.

2020 Google Pixel Buds A. (Image credit: TechRadar) Features of Google Pixel Buds A

We know quite a bit about the design of the new Google Pixel Buds A, but the information about the features you can expect is grounded.

According to 9to5Google, the Pixel Buds A also comes with touch controls for adjusting music playback and accessing the Google Assistant. This is one of the few features I really liked on the previous Pixel Buds.

That said, there are quite a few upgrades you’ll want to see from Google’s next earphones. As a starting point, Google believes that the audio performance of the Pixel Buds needs to be steadily improved. The Pixel Buds turned out to be an aggressive and tired sound with a weak bass response.

There is no doubt that the battery life will be longer. The 2020 Pixel Buds will be offered for 3 hours per charge of the earphones themselves, plus 21 hours with a charging case.

The total 24 hours of battery life isn’t terrible, but its 3 hours of onboard play time is pretty disastrous compared to other true wireless earphones on the market (especially $ 179 / £ 179/279 Australia). It costs a dollar). We hope that Google has provided a decent upgrade to the Pixel Buds in this area in the future.

Of course, if the Pixel Buds A is set to a pair of cheap wireless earphones, you may see little significant improvement. Still, 2021’s best-budget earphones prove that low prices are no excuse for substandard sound and battery life. Google has Lypertek PurePlay Z3 (Tevi), Cambridge Audio Melomania 1, and Earfun Air Pro with the following buds.

