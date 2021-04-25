TWRP is officially available on Realme, Samsung Galaxy and Shield TV





The Team Win Recovery Project (TWRP) is officially available on Realme 6, Realme 7, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A30, and 2019 NVIDIA SHIELD TV. For those who don’t know, TWRP is open source software, a root application that Android users can back up, restore, install-restore. These devices already have an unofficial version of the software, but official support is now available for these devices. This means users get timely official updates and phone support.

With the rise of projects like GSI and Magisk, recovery has become less important these days, but having one such software streamlines the process and also gives the flash process some useful features. I will be hung up. TWRP is one such software for Android-based devices, streamlining the flash process and facilitating the task of rooting Android devices. And when you see it officially come to some Samsung Galaxy and Realm phones, the 2019 iteration of NVIDIA SHIELD TV is useful for users to do the flash process on their devices.

Samsung Galaxy A20 / A30, Realme 6/7, and 2019 NVIDIA SHIELD TV

Samsung’s Galaxy A20 and Galaxy A30 are the company’s two 2019 budget phones. The Galaxy A20 has Exynos 7884 paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It is equipped with a 13-megapixel camera. The Galaxy A30, on the other hand, has an Exynos 7904 paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It is equipped with a 64-megapixel camera.

The two Realme phones, on the other hand, are two 2020 midrange segment smartphones with MediaTek processors. In addition, Realme 6 has a 64MP camera sensor and a 4,300mAh battery. However, the Realme 7 has a 48MP resolution camera, but with a slightly larger battery of 5,000mAh. Finally, the 2019 NVIDIA SHIELD TV will feature the Nvidia Tegra X1 + processor and Android TV. All of these devices have official TWRP support.

With official TWRP support for these devices, users can easily root and install custom ROMs, sideload software, modify systems, create NANDroid backups of systems and data, and more. I will. If you want to install TWRP on your device from the list above, you can download it from the official TWRP website. However, make sure you know how to get the process right.

Galaxy A20 TWRP | Galaxy A20e TWRP | Galaxy A30 TWRP | Galaxy A30s TWRP | Realme6 / 7 TWRP | NVIDIA SHIELD TV 2019 TWRP

