It’s time to upgrade to a laptop with the newly launched Nvidia RTX 30 series





Image Credit: Provided

A new era of laptops begins today with the launch of over 70 models with GeForce RTX 30 Series laptop GPUs featuring the Nvidia Ampere architecture.

Starting with the Dh3,800, these next-generation laptops double energy efficiency, dramatically accelerate performance, and incorporate third-generation Max-Q technology for thin, lightweight designs.

The new RTX 30-series laptop GPUs provide a stunning ray-tracing gaming experience with Cyberpunk 2077 and other top titles, allowing content creators to create stunning creations using hundreds of GPU-accelerated apps. To.

Image Credit: Provided

The GeForce RTX 3060 delivers 90 frames per second in the latest games with 1080p ultra settings. RTX 3060 laptops start at $ 999 (which is faster than laptops with Nvidias’ previous flagship GPU, the GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER. The GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER usually sells for $ 2,500.

The GeForce RTX 3070 is a 1440p gaming beast that delivers 90 frames per second with an ultra setting of 1440p. RTX 3070 laptops start at $ 1,299, which is 50% faster than laptops with RTX 2070.

The GeForce RTX 3080 is Nvidias’ new flagship laptop GPU. Powered by up to 16GB of G6 memory, it powers the world’s fastest laptops for gamers and creators. Deliver over 100 frames per second with an ultra setting of 1440p. Systems with the RTX 3080 start at $ 1,999.

Esports laptops play at over 240 FPS

Almost three-quarters of laptop gamers play esports, spurring the popularity of high refresh rate laptops, which doubled in sales last year. More than half of the new GeForce RTX 30 Series laptops offer refresh rates above 240Hz.

The performance of the GeForce RTX 3080 laptop GPU will allow gamers to play top titles such as Overwatch, Rainbow Six, Valorant and Fortnite at 240 frames per second. With Nvidia Reflex, gamers can also achieve system delays of less than 20ms for maximum play.

Rainbow Six Siege Reflection

Image Credit: Provided

The super-popular tactical shooter Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege has received a patch that adds support for Nvidia Reflex, a technology that reduces system latency for millions of GeForce gamers. GeForce gamers playing Tom Clancys Rainbow Six: Siege simply download and install new drivers and patches, Nvidia Reflex reduces system latency by up to 30%, shoots faster and makes it easier to target enemies can. Improves overall competitiveness.

Overwatch reflection

Image Credit: Provided

Overwatch players with GeForce GPUs are the latest players to benefit from Nvidia Reflex, a technology added to today’s games. Nvidia Reflex reduces system latency and makes players more competitive, simply enable Nvidia Reflex in your game settings to get targets faster, react faster, and aim more accurately. Can be enhanced.

3rd Generation Max-Q Tech Provides Optimal Power and Performance

Third-generation Max-Q technology uses AI and new system optimizations to make high-performance gaming laptops faster and better than ever. These include:

Dynamic Boost 2.0: Traditionally, gaming laptops set the power of the CPU and GPU. Still, games and creative apps are dynamic, and system demands change from frame to frame. With Dynamic Boost 2.0, AI networks balance power between CPU, GPU, and current GPU memory, depending on where it needs to be optimized most constantly for maximum performance.

WhisperMode 2.0: Offering a new level of acoustic control for gaming laptops, WhisperMode has been redesigned from scratch and custom built on each laptop. Once the sound you need is selected, an algorithm powered by WhisperMode 2.0s AI manages the CPU, GPU, system temperature, and fan speed to provide the best possible sound with the best performance possible.

Nvidia DLSS: Nvidia Deep Learning Super Sampling uses AI and RTX Tensor Core to deliver up to twice the performance with the same power. For a single 1440 frame, the GPU needs to calculate nearly 4 million pixels. Nvidia DLSS requires only a small portion of the pixels, which improves efficiency and performance.

Recommended by Nvidia

RTX 3080

MSIGE76 Raider 10UH Gaming Laptop i7-10870H / 32GB / 2TB SSD / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 16GB / 17.3F HD Display / 300Hz / Windows10 Home Advanced / Black Image Credit: Included

Price: Dh14,499, available at Virgin Megastores.

MSIGS66 Stealth 10UG Gaming Laptop i7-10870H / 32GB / 2TB SSD / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Max-Q 8GB / 15.6F HD Display / 300Hz / Windows10 Home Advanced / Black Image Credit: Included

Price: Dh12,499, available at Virgin Megastores.

MSI GP66 Leopard 10UE Gaming Laptop i7-10870H / 16GB / 1TB SSD / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB / 15.6F HD Display / 144Hz / Windows 10 Home Advanced / Black Image Credit: Included

Price: Dh7,199, available at Virgin Megastores.

This content is from Reach by Gulf News, GN Media’s branded content team.

