Nigerian companies need to incorporate technology

Nigerian companies are advised to incorporate technology into their core operational and ancillary systems inside and outside the company. Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, Chief Executive Officer of the First Bank of Nigeria (FBN), gave this as a keynote speaker at the recent Nigeria-British Chamber of Commerce webinar discussing “technology and innovation, creating endless opportunities”. I disclosed it.

According to him, the significant growth of the global economy is associated with changes in transportation and communications technologies that have led to lower trade costs.

He also hints at the fact that technology and innovation make it easier for companies to enter different industries by increasing product diversity and making it easier for companies to manufacture, promote and distribute products at low cost. It was.

Regarding FBN, Adeduntan said banks are leveraging innovative technologies to operate robust cybersecurity frameworks and also deploy several platforms and products to facilitate trade and e-commerce.

He added that governments and affiliates play a key role in creating an environment that enables technology and innovation to grow and drive business growth and the economy.

He emphasized the role of the government and stated that the government should take the following steps:

Clarify and implement policy programs and actions that are appropriate for your business. Develop an critical and supportive infrastructure. Set policies to attract foreign direct investment. Consider the impetus for technology and innovation policies. Introduce and create a knowledge and innovation-based educational curriculum.

In his opening remarks, NBCC Chairman and Chairman Kayode Farrow said that technology and innovation have contributed to business change and improved the level of productivity, efficiency and profitability of organizations and businesses.

He said innovation is important for growth, especially as business cycles change more frequently. He added that while most companies understand the importance of innovation, they may be inadequate when it comes to implementing new ideas that can change existing practices.

“Technology has also become an important tool for financial inclusion and economic growth, and barriers to providing financial services such as lack of identification, informal income, and geographical distance connections. We are also dealing with it, “added Farowo.

