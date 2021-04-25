Avoid barriers to save money





There is a constant battle in the human mind between getting paid immediately and being patient to get better rewards in the future. The temptation of immediate satisfaction often takes precedence over making wise long-term decisions. Many, even those who have the computational skills to solve problems and recognize the need for further savings, are either lacking in self-control or have the power to reduce current spending for future benefit. I am.

Self-control plays a small role for those who expect pensions and social security to provide adequate retirement income, as neither requires the power to save. Employers and governments do that by default. Unfortunately, fewer Americans fall into this category as the old-fashioned pension system disappears and social security replaces pre-retirement income less often. Nobel laureate Herbert Simon associated procrastination with cognitive laziness. This is an attempt by an individual to avoid the daunting task of thinking through a problem.

Procrastination, which is closely associated with self-control, tends to postpone unpleasant work. Instead of engaging in complex and potentially frustrating goal-achieving activities, such as retirement planning, people often opt for stress-relieving activities such as watching their favorite TV shows.inertia

Procrastination Each of us is born with self-control, genetic ability, and empirical ability (life experience, parental influence, etc.), but some are clearly better off than others. Self-control is a personality trait that is most closely associated with academic performance, career success, and marriage stability. For retirement savers, lack of self-control can lead to other behavioral disorders.

An important finding in behavioral economics is that people value losses far more than profits. Some estimates fix the ratio to 2: 1. In other words, loss produces twice as much psychological distress as acquisition brings joy. Procrastination then creates an associated psychological force known as inertia, which is resistance to change. This resistance is often the result of what is known as loss avoidance. This tends to focus more on what decision makers can lose, not how they benefit.

The following articles provide some solutions that can help increase your chances of ensuring a comfortable retirement. Evidence clearly shows that most individuals are more eager for an immediate return on their spending today than on the future return of enjoying a better standard of living after retirement. Loss avoidance influences savings decisions as households become accustomed to a certain level of take-away wages, even as a result of increased savings, which tends to be considered a loss. To further complicate the challenge, retirement savings involves a difficult trade-off between current and future consumption.

