Why Twitch banned camouflaged toast during his latest stream





Twitch, as proven many times, does not tolerate violations of its rules and guidelines. The latest example was last night when Twitch banned Disguised Toast after a long return to the platform.

Recently, the number of Twitch bans, especially for well-known content creators, has increased, and there is one important fact about the platform that it doesn’t sacrifice guidelines for more views and revenue.

Twitch guidelines can be overly restrictive and conservative, but the only way to do this is to follow the rules and keep your content within a defined framework.

Why Twitch banned camouflaged toast

Most recently, Twitch has banned one of the older members currently streaming primarily on Facebook Gaming. Fake toast was banned from Twitch last night during a new stream on Twitch after a while.

When the streamer returned to the old platform, it peaked at 40,000 viewers in the stream, accompanied by a large reception from fans.

That said, the aftermath of the stream was less welcome. Disguised toast was banned from Twitch shortly after the stream. This is probably due to the aggressive slur used in one of the PUBG compilation videos displayed in the stream.

Temporarily banned from Twitch.

It’s not a big deal as I usually don’t stream there, but it does mean I have to avoid playing with friends who have been streaming for a few days. pic.twitter.com/ouqLE0897H

Disguise Toast (@DisguisedToast) April 25, 2021

Hopefully the ban won’t last for more than a few days, but this may be another reason content authors won’t return to Twitch again.

Disguised Toast will not be able to stream games on Twitch within the next few days. So if anything new happens from him, it definitely happens in his Facebook Gaming account.

Twitch is a free platform that allows people to stream video games and other fun content. The Twitchs Just Chatting category has been one of the hottest sections of the platform over the last few months.

Mehrdad is a senior staff writer for Dual Shockers. He started writing about video games when he was in high school. He’s probably one of the rare Rainbow Six Siege fans who has installed and updated the game on available platforms.







