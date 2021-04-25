Africa gets an independent search engine that connects the continent’s technology industries – Must Online





South African digital agency Mashcor has announced a new African search engine designed to connect the emerging technology industry on the African continent to the world. Indigenous search engines are available on Mashcor’s official website.

According to the publisher, the new search engine will provide users with over 2 million African site edits, and more sites are expected to come over time. Even better, search engines work independently of other global search engines.

With more than 1.2 billion people on the African continent, Africa has the potential to rival developed countries such as India and China. Historical events have limited this possibility, but over the last decade, investment has skyrocketed across various African industries. The African technology industry is particularly noteworthy. New search engines combine this growth across Africa in a highly coordinated way.

Today, Africa has more than 700 innovation hubs, and the industry has nearly doubled its revenues in the last decade. This growth has not been overlooked by investors and other stakeholders, and Microsoft has invested more than $ 100 million in the development of new centers. However, African tech industry leaders strive to maintain independence, and Mashcor’s search engine is a great example of such an effort.

4G technology is still deployed across the continent, and Africa still faces some problems. However, industry leaders such as Facebook and Google are investing heavily in developing fiber optic cables for the high-speed Internet.

Africa makes up one-seventh of the world’s population and explains why companies such as Google, Facebook and Microsoft are investing so much in the region. However, the launch of an independent search engine reflects Africa’s pride and desire to become a global player due to its virtues.

Mashcor is a Cape Town-based company that covers new search engines, information blogs, digital marketing and TV streaming services. South African companies have been working with small businesses since 2018, competing with reputable brands such as Innovation Digital Marketing and Vertex.

According to a representative of Mashcor, the company believes that Africa is a wonderful continent with great potential to become one of the most powerful continents in the world. The company also believes that Africa has all the tools it needs to make that dream come true.

When Mashcor was born, it was clear enough that they wanted to be the type of company known for providing accountability and efficiency through services. The new search engine allows tech companies to collaborate efficiently across the continent and enter the huge African market.

Launching their new search engine wasn’t a challenge as Mashcor had to take a paradoxical approach to make it happen. Fortunately, Mashcor’s focus and tenacity have allowed developers to overcome any obstacles. The company plans to further develop its success over the next few years and already has formidable tools.

