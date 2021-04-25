Mercedes boss Ora Clenius favors lithium-ion battery technology, at least in the short term





Some people find touch screens and speech recognition technology confusing, disturbing, and distracting. Is there a risk that Mercedes is pushing owners faster than they want to go, or your technology can handle it?

At EQS, intuition, ease of use, and extremely easy and easy operation were one of the main engineering goals. With Hyperscreen, there is a surprisingly large screen size in the center of this glued glass. This is just a work of art.

Usually you have [navigation] It maps in the background, but with a zero layer above it, you don’t have to scroll into the system to do anything. Your phone, music, or their most commonly used features are just above the map.

In addition, there is next-generation artificial intelligence launched in 2018 with the first MBUX version. So the car will get to know you. The more you use it, the more the car will recognize the pattern and the car will suggest it before you realize you want something. And its dynamic system means that the car adjusts the contents of its zero layer according to your usage. This is even less distracting.

How about a voice recognition system?

The first generation of MB UX is the first to have what we call natural language understanding. You don’t have to learn a language to talk to a car, you can literally say whatever you want. It has created a great desire and higher expectations for a system that allows you to talk to your car normally.

I’m driving a lot of prototype cars and it’s as if I started talking thinking the car was a persona. Of course, I don’t understand everything, but I understand what’s most important to you. When you say Drive Home, you’ll automatically see navigation to your home. If I say, call my wife, it’s calling my wife. That will also make a joke to you.

I claim it’s getting better and better, and if you pick up your carat at our dealership, we’re a product expert who will take the time to experience it with you I have.

