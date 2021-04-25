Apple AirTag: Price, Accessories, Keychains, Privacy, Free Engraving, Everything You Need to Know





AirTag is designed for easy tracking of items.

Patrick Holland / CNET This story is part of an Apple Event that fully covers the latest news from Apple headquarters.

Apple’s new Air Tag tracking tile, announced last week, shows growing interest in helping iPhone makers track items other than Apple devices. This month, Apple began allowing the FindMy app to find lost items made by third-party companies.

Rumors of Tile competitors from Apple date back to 2019, after the AirTag technology was suggested in the iOS 13 code, and after the iPhone 11 was found to incorporate ultra-wideband (UWB) technology, for Apple watchers. The fragment began to settle. .. The foundation of gadgets went a step further in 2014 with iBeacon, a small, inexpensive Bluetooth transmitter aimed at providing location-based information and services to the iPhone. Bluetooth can track items within about 5 meters, while UWB can pinpoint items within 5-10 centimeters.

Now that Apple’s tracking tags have arrived, here’s everything you need to know about AirTags, including how AirTag works, how to get accessories, how to buy AirTags, and more.

Read more: AirTags vs. Tile vs. Samsung SmartTag: Here’s a comparison of Apple and its competitors:

What is AirTag?

AirTag works like Tile tagin, allowing you to clip one of your small devices to anything using a key, bag, or another keychain. The tag can be used without a keychain and can be put in a wallet or bag. AirTag can be paired with items such as iPhone and works with the Find My app. (The comparison between AirTag and tile tracker is as follows.)

AirTag is a small, lightweight stainless steel disc with the Apple logo on one side. You can personalize the other side with free engraving. The new device is also waterproof and dustproof, with a removable cover designed for easy replacement of the CR2032 battery, ensuring a year’s worth of battery life in everyday use. ..

One of the AirTag keychains makes it easy to attach tags to bags, keys, and more.

How much does Patrick Holland / CNET AirTag cost? When can I get it?

If you would like to order AirTag, your pre-order will start on April 23rd. You can book AirTag here. General sales of tags will begin on April 30th. The price of the new technology is $ 29 per tag and $ 99 for 4 packs ($ 29 or $ 99 in the UK, $ 45 or $ 149 in Australia). Although not required, keychain accessories such as Herms make it easy to attach AirTags to items. Here’s what Apple offers:

AirTag leather keychains are $ 35 for Baltic Blue, Saddle Brown and Product Red, AirTag Leather Loops are $ 39 for Saddle Brown and Product Red, and AirTag Polyurethane Loops are $ 29 for Electric Orange, Sunflower, Deep Navy and White. $ 13 for white, black, blue and pink. Belkin secure holders with keyrings are $ 13 in white, black, blue and pink.

In addition, Apple and Herms have created AirTag Herms. It features a line of handmade leather bag charms, keyrings, travel tags and luggage tags.

AirTag Herms keychains start at $ 349 for Orange, Blue Indigo and Fauvism. AirTag Herms bag charms start at $ 299 for orange, blue indigo and fauvism. AirTagHerms Luggage charms start at $ 449 in Fauvism.

A keychain that holds an AirTag for clipping to items.

How does Patrick Holland / CNET AirTag work?

Once you’ve set up your AirTag (and here’s how), the process Apple says works like pairing your AirPods and appears in a new item tab in the FindMy app. You can also name the item using suggestions from the app or your own name.

From there, if you have attached an AirTag, you can see the last known location of the item. If the item is within Bluetooth range, you can use the Find My app to signal AirTag’s built-in speaker to play the sound. AirTags also supports Siri, helping iOS Assistant find lost items.

The Find My app allows you to pair AirTags and name all connected items.

Patrick Holland / CNET

Tag and Find My apps leverage Apple’s U1 chip with Ultra Wideband technology and use Precision Finding, a feature that relies on camera input, ARKit, accelerometers, and gyroscopes for voice, tactile, and visual feedback. Use to direct to AirTag. With the Find My app, you can get useful notes such as how many feet your AirTag is and in what direction. Precision Finding also has narracion options to assist users with low vision or visual impairment.

If you’re out of Bluetooth range, you can put your AirTag in lost mode and be notified when it’s within FindMy network. If someone else finds your AirTag, and if you list it, that person can use your iPhone or NFC-enabled device to view your contact number.

Will AirTags keep my information private?

In last week’s AirTag announcement, Apple touched on privacy. According to the company, you can join the Find My network without having to share your location with anyone, including Apple. Apple engineer Carolyn Wolfman-Estrada said there are safety features in place to prevent unwanted tracking.

“AirTag is designed to track items, not people,” Wolfman-Estrada said at Apple’s spring event.

According to Apple, AirTag does not store location data or history, and communication history via the FindMy app is encrypted end-to-end.

What can I engrave on AirTag?

After purchase, Apple will stamp one side of the AirTag for free. When the order screen appears, you can use letters of the alphabet, numbers (0 to 50), and one of 31 pictograms. Since the tag is small, you can select up to 4 characters to be engraved on the back side. Select an emoji, letter, or number to see a preview that looks like it’s engraved with a tag.

See the emoji engraving you can get with AirTag.

What do I need to use Apple AirTag?

AirTags requires a device running iOS 14.5 or later. Users will also need an Apple ID to sign in to their iCloud account. The compatible devices are:

iPhone SE, 6S or later. iPod Touch 7th generation or later. iPad Pro, 5th generation or later. iPad Air 2 or later. What accessories do iPadMini4.AirTags have?

ESR’s Silicon AirTag Keychain is a cheaper option than the Apple x Hermes collection.

ESR

AirTags can’t be attached to anything right out of the box, so you need to find a way to attach the device to yours. Several third-party manufacturers such as Belkin, ESR, Nomad, and Hermes sell accessories such as keychains, eyeglass straps, and hard shell mounts that hold AirTags.

Alison DeNisco Rayome contributed to this report.

