The Karnataka High Court reserves the imposition of royalty tax on Google India. Ask ITAT to review





As a bailout to Google India Private Limited, the Karnataka High Court has withheld an order from the Income Tax Appeals Court (IATA), which imposes royalties on the Adwards Program. The court remitted the matter to the referee for a new review.

The split benches of Jusitce Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty allowed the company’s appeal and instructed both parties to appear in court on 3.5.2021. The court urged the court to make every possible effort to determine the matter earlier.

Case background:

Google India Private Ltd. is a company founded under the Companies Act of 1956. Established to provide back-end support services to foreign affiliates, it is engaged in the global outsourced information technology and IT-enabled services business. .. We also sell online advertising space based on the AdWords Program to Indian advertisers non-exclusively.

In 2004, the appellant entered into an IT Enables Services agreement with Google Ireland Limited, and the appellant established the IT Enables Services division to provide IT Enables Services. This mainly includes providing support services in managing Google editorial guidelines. Respond to global advertising and respond to inquiries from customers around the world. The appellant under the above agreement provides an outsourced service in which the appellant is individually compensated by Google Ireland Limited.

The assessor initiated the procedure under Sections 201 and 201 (1A) of the Income Tax Act of 1961 and referred to the notice dated November 20, 2012 of the year 2007-08, in which the assessor Referred to the assessment order dated 30.11. 2011 under Section 143 (3) of the IT Act is passed by Range-11, an additional income tax commissioner for petitioners for the 2008-09 valuation year, under Section 40 (a) (i). The application of the Disallowed IT Act was made because the appellant did not deduct the withholding tax on the amount paid to Google Ireland under the distribution agreement.

The assessor referred to the common order dated February 22, 2013 for the assessment years 2007-08-2012-13 and passed the order under Sections 201 (1) and 201 (1A) of the IT Act. And thereby decided to “assess the appellant by default” with respect to the non-deduction of withholding tax on the amount paid to Google Ireland as a “distribution right fee”, resulting in 7, in the 2007-08 valuation year, You will be required to pay tax of 40,47,853 Indian Rupees.

A company complained by an order dated February 22, 2013, passed by an assessor during the assessment year from August 2007 to 2013, wishes to appeal before the Income Tax Commission (Appeal). The appeal was dismissed by an order dated 20.9. .2013 by appealing authorities. Appeals-Assessors then prioritized before the court that dismissed the appeal by order dated October 23, 2017.

Submissions made on behalf of Google:

Senior Counsel S Ganesh has submitted that the Tribunal has not investigated documents submitted by assessors at any time. In addition, the documents submitted by the assessors have not been investigated, and by conducting the investigation, different tribunals have taken a completely different approach and are based on materials after conducting the investigation on various platforms. He said. Judgment made by the referee.

He argued that it was a well-solved legal proposal that all parties must be given the same thing if the material / document was trusted. Otherwise, it violates the principles of natural justice and fair play.

The attorney also violates the principles of natural justice and fair play because the material collected behind the assessor was used and trusted by the referee, and therefore the matter should be remanded to the referee. Insisted. The parties raise all possible reasons while discussing the issue anew.

Submission by the Income Tax Bureau:

The advocate KVARAVIND that appears in the department is

The referee is available on the internet and does not mean that there is a breach of natural justice and fair play just because the material available on the internet was not provided to the evaluated person. He opposed the prayer to remand the matter to the referee.

Court findings:

In passing the order passed by the court and the relevant provisions of the Income Tax Court, Bench said, “In this court’s considered opinion, we consider Rule 29 of the Income Tax (Appeal Court) Regulations of 1963, and the order also Given the fact that the supporting material passed was not provided to the appellant at any time, the order passed by the court was certainly a principle of natural justice and fair play, as no appellant was given. Violation Opportunity to refute fresh evidence, especially if such evidence is based on Google’s investigation. “

He added, “Because the details of the material are not reflected in the order passed by the referee, the court considers this issue to be remanded because it violates the principles of natural justice and fair play. I have submitted a new referee to the referee in accordance with the law. “

Therefore, the court said, “In light of the above, the question was answered in favor of the assessor against income, and the other questions remain unresolved. Therefore, the appeal is permitted. Passed by the court. The order issued will be revoked. The matter will be remanded to the court to make a new judgment in accordance with the law. “

The parties appeared in the Tribunal on 3.5.2021, and within 15 days the appellant was free to submit documents / additional documents to support his allegations, and income was also free to support documents / additional submissions. It shall be possible to submit to. Of their controversy. If the court relies on other material, it shall make the same available to the assessor / appellant and attorney for income before passing the final order. The Tribunal is urged to make every possible effort to determine the issue earlier.

