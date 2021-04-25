Hitman 3’s second elusive target is live and you can try it for free





Corrupt politician? Shocker.

Hitman 3’s latest Elusive Target is coming to the game, and new players can try it out for free in action via Hitman 3’s Starter Pack.

Politicians are the second elusive target of the game and the final target of the greedy season. She is currently in the game and players will be able to play until May 3rd.

Players who remember the characters in Hitman 2 may be a little confused about whether she’s still alive, but the one who took it out earlier was a body double. This is built into the contract itself, as politicians always have a body double that looks exactly like her but is not the target. Part of the deal is to figure out which of the two is genuine.

For those unfamiliar with Hitman, the elusive target is a timed contract that allows players to confront only once before leaving forever. That is, you need to understand it correctly first. Otherwise, you run the risk of losing long-term rewards.

One of the interesting issues with this elusive target is that players who don’t own Hitman 3 can actually try out the game’s starter pack. Hawke’s Bay, a map of politicians, is part of a limited-time starter pack. This means that if you have never purchased a game, players can try the first elusive target.

Politicians are the second elusive target since Hitman 3 was first released in January, and the final target, the collector, will appear in the game at the beginning of the month. Politicians are the last elusive target of the season of greed, so you may soon learn more about the upcoming content of the game.

IO Interactive recently announced that it has opened a new studio in Barcelona. The studio is working on all IO current and future projects. This probably means the next project 007.

