Need more than 1 million sales within a month





Hazelight Studios’ acclaimed co-op adventure, It Takes Two, has sold over 1 million copies in a month. Released on March 26th, the game was widely praised by critics and users.

Hazelight released the news on Twitter, and founder Josef Fares added that the milestone proves that the market for cooperative games still exists. The fare, which was also an important and commercially successful fare for its previous title, A Way Out, was a major supporter of cooperative games.

Wow! !! !! It turns out that #ItTakesTwo has sold over 1 million copies and is still alive! Thanks for all the love that showed us our game.It means the world for us

Hazelight Studios (@HazelightGames) April 23, 2021

This shows that there are definitely players who want to play co-op-only games as well! Thank you everyone. Hope to see more games like this https://t.co/s1k97ULrVi

Josef Fares (@josef_fares) April 23, 2021

I believe in my instincts and what I believe in, Fares told Polygon in February. AndA Way Out was undoubtedly worried by many. What about the market, if you like that only co-operative im, do people play this, no, what was this going to do? And I saw there was a market for it.

PlayStation LifeStyles Chandler Wood enjoys It Takes Two completely and in his review praised the game for its creativity, story and engaging gameplay. If you haven’t read it yet, read the entire review for more details.

Have you ever played It Takes Two?

