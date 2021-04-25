I hope Chromecast with Google TV will support NTFS and exFAT formats in the future.





Apple recently hosted a Spring Loaded event in the process of announcing several products and services. One of the notable developments was the improved Apple TV 4K.

As part of this revamped Apple TV experience, Cupertino has announced a new Siri-powered remote control. In typical Apple fashion, a remote control compatible with older Apple TV models is worth $ 59.

This is a bit more expensive than the entire Chromecast with the Google TV package, where the remote with the assistant costs only $ 19.99 individually.

It’s been a few months since I’ve been using Chromecast and Google TV together, and I really like the general experience of using the entire package.

The small nature of the remote (compared to Apple’s) may turn off some, but that’s what I can live with. Still, at least in my experience, it’s far from the worst problem with the new Chromecast.

The skeleton of my main dispute with Google is the amount of onboard storage that comes with the new Chromecast. For beginners, the storage is only 8GB.

Also, unlike a regular Android TV box, the dongle doesn’t have a port for expandable storage. This means that you often have to uninstall some apps to create space for other apps. Otherwise, you run the risk of running out of storage capacity.

Of course, Chromecast with Google TV supports connecting external storage via an adapter (USB-C hub). However, the dongle only detects drives formatted with the FAT32 file system.

This may be fine for some people, but unfortunately this is not ideal for my use case due to the size restrictions associated with the FAT32 file format.

Still in the dark, well, let’s disassemble it right away.

The newest of the three file systems is NTFS. If you format the storage drive on a Windows PC, the default file format is NTFS.

On the other hand, the less popular exFAT file system, which supports more devices and operating systems than NTFS, is an updated version of FAT32 and replaces the latter.

FAT32 is still very popular due to its high compatibility with other operating systems. However, due to its age, FAT32 is not as efficient as NTFS and exFAT, and in fact has a limited feature set.

One of the main causes of my dissatisfaction with Chromecast with Google TV is that the FAT32 drive can’t hold individual files larger than 4GB.

This means that the latest Google Chromecasts can’t play 4K video / movie / TV shows that can easily reach or exceed the 8GB mark from an external drive. Don’t start using 8K content.

Since Google released the latest Chromecast to a world full of 4K content, supporting NTFS and exFAT file formats in dongles has been a much welcome idea.

I’m not sure if a firmware update can enable this feature, but I’d like to see a future where Chromecast will support multiple file formats, starting with the successor to the current model.

Support for NTFS and exFAT file formats removes file size restrictions on future Chromecast units, the latter providing complementary services where both FAT32 and NTFS can fail.

What are your thoughts? Do you think the next Chromecast with Google TV unit requires support for NTFS and exFAT file formats? Please let us know in the comments below and on Twitter.

It’s time for #poll!

Does Google need to add support for NTFS, exFAT and other file formats to Chromecast on Google TV?

Please vote below and read our opinion here: https: //t.co/cP3WDX0KVu #GoogleTV #Chromecast #NTFS #exFAT #opinionpoll

— PiunikaWeb (@PiunikaWeb) April 25, 2021

