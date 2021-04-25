Climate diplomacy can help turn behavior into results: UAE Minister





At the opening ceremony of the World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on January 13, 2020, UAE Secretary of State Sultan Aljaber, CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Group, will speak (Photo: WAM) , Via REUTERS).

Sultan Al-Jabert, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology in the United Arab Emirates, said that climate diplomacy such as US President Joe Biden Earthday Summit with world leaders this week is a true deep partnership with the United States. He said it would strengthen. And through this US-UAE partnership, partly built by the common goal of presenting climate change as an economic opportunity, climate change is real, true and meaningful. [and] He added that concrete results were obtained in a conversation with Frederick Kempe, the council’s president and chief executive officer, on Tuesday’s Atlantic Council front page.

Al Javer, UAE’s Special Envoy for Climate Change and Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), said shortly after welcoming US counterpart John Kelly and his president, Arok Sharma. Looking back on the partnership. The 26th Conference of the Parties to Climate Change (COP26) of the year, the first regional dialogue meeting on climate change in Abu Dhabi this month.

Al Jaber said the rally actually took place very quickly, and in just 10 days his governments were in Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Sudan and the United States. He said he was able to convene a representative and discuss it. Reduce the carbon footprint of the Middle East.

Al-Javer said he appreciated the fact that the former US Secretary of State was the first official of the Biden administration to visit the Arab world and discuss such important topics.

This was an opportunity for Secretary Kerry to take a closer look at UAE’s climate leadership and said he took guests on a tour of Noor Abu Dhabithe’s world’s largest single-site solar plant. 8 square kilometers.

Kelly also visited Masdar City, a $ 20 billion planned city project launching from the southeast of Abu Dhabi. This project relies on solar energy and is designed to be an innovation hub for clean technology. In particular, Masdar already has the headquarters of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the Mohammed Vinzaid Artificial Intelligence University. In short, Secretary Kerry took a closer look at what we are doing in the United Arab Emirates to promote and invest in sustainable development, he said.

Two joint statements were issued from the meeting. One aims to promote regional climate change countermeasures prior to COP26, and the other is between the UAE and the United States, which seeks a significant increase in renewable energy investment. From the conference, it was clear that our region was certainly very enthusiastic, interested and committed to playing a responsible role in helping advance the global agenda in addressing climate issues. , Said Al Jaber.

Progressive climate change measures are not just necessary. It could also be a truly powerful economic impetus, he said. If we do it right, it can actually put the world on a new low-carbon, high-growth trajectory.

Al Jaber said the world added a record 260 gigawatts of capacity to the world’s energy grid in 2020, even when the pandemic devastated the world’s major economies. This is equivalent to a $ 300 billion investment, most of which comes from private capital.

He said the commercial case of renewable energy is stronger than ever. This should be optimistic for all of us and should be built on top of it.

Asked why major fossil fuel exporters like the UAE, which is currently ranked seventh in the world in oil and gas production, are seeking a leading role in renewable energy, Al Jaber said between them. He said there was no contradiction.

We didn’t really see this as a threat, but he said it was a truly unique opportunity. The United Arab Emirates has a comprehensive plan that leverages all forms of energy expertise. We build on our experience as a regional pioneer in renewable energy and clean technology.

The UAE has funded projects in 70 countries, from wind turbines in the UK and solar power startups in 27 island nations to wind and solar infrastructure in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in the former Soviet Republic.

In addition, the UAE is looking for hydrogen as a potential zero carbon fuel. This resource is currently in its infancy, but Al Jaber predicted that it could become a game changer in 20 years. The key to developing the hydrogen economy of the future is to coordinate supply and demand and develop a value chain that connects suppliers and customers in key markets.

Still, Al Jaber said the world has been still dependent on oil and gas for decades. Given that reality, producers need to make their oil and gas as low-carbon as possible.

Larry Luxner is a Tel Aviv-based freelance journalist and photographer covering the Middle East, Eurasia, Africa and Latin America. Follow him on Twitter @ LLuxner.

Tuesday, April 20, 2021

NATO’s New Challenge: Securing the World of Climate Change

The Allies are becoming more and more aware of the relationship between climate change and security. However, there is still much work to be done in this area, and NATO should set an example for achieving it.

New Atlanticist by Ahmet Uzmuk, Takan Ildem, Fati Jaylan

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos