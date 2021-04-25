Alexa can reach out and “hug” someone for you, but only if you do this first





You can send a virtual hug to your family and friends from one Amazon Echo to another.

Chris Monroe / CNET

“Reach out,” once said a sentimental old advertising campaign. “Reach out and touch someone.” It was in the 1980s, and the metaphor of physical touch was Long-distance phone. Holy Tamagotchi, things have certainly changed.

I have Alexa today. Today … hug?

Make more use of technology

Learn smart gadgets and internet tips and tricks with CNET’s HowTo newsletter.

Last year, in the midst of a pandemic, Amazon quietly updated Alexa (on a prime basis anyway), not only sending messages to friends and family, but also easy things to lock down, not just phone and video calls. Social distance rules and public health protocols often meant that we couldn’t do it anymore: hug someone.

This is not the most elaborate message. Alexa plays a lovely little ringtone to let the recipient know that you sent a hug. But it’s a loved one like an audible emoji, and it’s great for letting someone know what you’re thinking about, even if you have nothing to say.

Currently playing: Watch this: Amazon Echo Show 10: Alexa spins smart moves …

6:19

Unfortunately, there are pitfalls. You can’t send a hug to anyone-they must also have an Alexa account. And even if they have Alexa, you may not even be able to send them a hug-if they don’t set it up correctly, that’s the case.

But don’t tap it yet. We will guide you through all the setup steps you need to do, and help you explain to your less tech-savvy friends and family how to start this entire hug case. I will.

Next, let’s start the hug fest.

When you send a hug to someone using Alexa, you’ll be notified by that person’s device and the Alexa mobile app.

Dale Smith / CNET Love 2.0: How to send a hug on Alexa

To send nonverbal love to friends and family, all you have to say is “Alexa, send me [contact] If everything is set up correctly, you will receive messages on the connected Amazon Echo device (and the Alexa mobile app will also receive notifications).

To make sure this works, first check the Alexa app settings and have your contacts synced and (this is an important part) that Alexa has an Alexa account. You need to make sure you are aware of what you don’t have. t (continue reading to find out what to do for those who don’t).

If your contacts live in an Alexa household that uses someone else’s login credentials, they may appear as non-Alexa contacts in the Alexa app.

Make sure your Chris Monroe / CNET phone contacts are synced with Alexa

This part is easy. If you configure Alexa to monitor your phone contacts, when you add someone to your phone, it will also be added to your Alexa contacts. Here’s how to set and forget:

1. Open the Alexa app and in the menu bar at the bottom[通信]Tap, then tap the contact icon (people icon) in the upper right corner.

2. At the same location on the next screen[その他]Tap the (3 stacked dots) icon.

3. In the middle of the screen[連絡先のインポート]under,[有効]Is displayed? If so, you can go. If not,[連絡先のインポート]Tap to move the toggle to the on position.

If the contact has an Alexa account, “Alexa Calling & Messaging” will appear at the top and “Allow Drop In” will be an option.

Screenshots by Dale Smith / CNET There are differences between contacts and Alexa contacts

When you turn on import contacts, Alexa scans your synced contact list for email addresses and phone numbers that are already registered with Alexa. Tap these contacts to see options like Alexa Calling & Messaging and a toggle labeled Allow Drop In that allows you to drop in to your Alexa device (apparently some people do that). Do you want it?)

With these contacts, you’re done. With Alexa, you can make phone calls, video calls, send messages, and hug to your heart’s content.

It’s another contact, the one that says “invite” [contact] To connect to Alexa, you need to make a few tweaks to get all this working.

What’s wrong, Alexa?

Suppose you want to send a hug to your mom, but your Alexa device is registered in your dad’s account. She may appear as a regular (ie, non-Alexa) contact and you won’t be able to send her a hug. Or you might want to give your grandma or grandpa a virtual squeeze, but smart speakers are a little next generation for them.

All hope is not lost. Those people will continue to appear in Alexa’s contact list, but they will not yet be able to interact with them through Alexa.

Contacts that don’t have an Alexa account (such as this entry from Apple Inc.) will have a link to send an invitation to create an Alexa account.

Screenshots by Dale Smith / CNET How to connect with contacts other than Alexa

First, go to the non-Alexa contacts you want to connect to using Alexa (Alexa App> Communications> Contact Icon> Contact Name).Invite to the right as it says [contact] When you connect to Alexa, you’ll see a small envelope icon. When you tap it, the text “Connect to the Alexa app! You can make video calls, messages, etc. You can get it at the following URL” is automatically displayed on your mobile phone. [URL].. “

The link actually only directs the recipient to their respective version of the Alexa mobile app (iOS or Android). So, depending on your technical issues, you can easily skip common messages and tell them to download the Alexa app to your phone in your own words.

OK, they downloaded the Alexa app-what is it now?

Once you have the Alexa mobile app installed on your phone, there are three ways to sign in, each with its own strengths and weaknesses.

If they don’t have Alexa, have never had Alexa, or have never obtained Alexa, they will need to sign in with their Amazon account unless they insist on doing so now. (Sure they have it, right?) Interesting fact: You don’t really need to own an Amazon Echo device to use the Alexa mobile app.

Even if your friends and family don’t own an Amazon Echo smart speaker or display, you can still receive hugs, messages, and calls through the Alexa mobile app.

James Martin / CNET

If you live in an Alexa household that is connected to someone else’s Amazon account and you don’t have or want to have your own Amazon or Alexa login, you can sign in using the credentials of another household member. I will. The advantage for them is that this is the least hassle method. However, the downside is that you need to remember, for example, that “dad” means “dad,” “mom,” and “mom and dad.”

Finally, if someone in your house manages your primary Alexa account and you want to have your own experience with Alexa, you’ll need to create your own personal account and have the primary account owner add it to your Alexa account. (The way to do all that is:

Of course, this last method is the most difficult and complex for them, at least for now. But it’s the easiest for you and will probably be more convenient for them in the long run.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos