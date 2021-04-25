Microsoft will issue an urgent update to fix game performance issues caused by KB5000842 and KB5001330





After installing one of the two recent Windows 10 updates, Microsoft acknowledged that “a small percentage of users reported game performance was lower than expected” and issued a rare type of fix. Did.

Gamers complained about slower frame rates and slower performance after installing the KB5001330 update. The same report was from someone who installed the preview version of the same update, KB5000842. Right now, shortly after NVIDIA issued its own advice to affected gamers, the company is using a fairly rare known issue rollback (KIR) to solve the issue.

reference:

Microsoft acknowledged the issues experienced by a private number of users and described KB001330 as follows: And use two or more monitors. “

Similar acknowledgments for the non-security preview version of this update, KB000842.

Microsoft also explains what it is doing to address these game performance issues.

This issue is resolved using the Known Issue Rollback (KIR). Keep in mind that it can take up to 24 hours for the solution to be automatically propagated to consumer and unmanaged business devices. When you restart the device, the resolution may be applied to the device quickly. For enterprise management devices that experience this issue by installing the affected update, you can resolve it by installing and configuring a special Group Policy.

Known Issues Rollback is effectively a server-side update, a relatively new technique introduced earlier this year by Microsoft. Last month, the company explained:

Known issue rollback is a critical Windows service improvement to support non-security bug fixes, and previously released a single targeted fix when critical regressions were discovered. You can quickly get back to work.

Eric Vernon goes on to say:

If Microsoft decides to roll back the update bug fix due to a known issue, change the configuration in the cloud. Devices connected to Windows Update or Windows Update for Business will be notified of this change and will take effect on the next reboot.

When this happens, the Know Issue Rollback infrastructure will start reporting that the fix (new code with the problem) is no longer valid. From this point on, the OS will fall back to the old, buggy code, which is a much less harmful issue than the new, buggy code.

This KIR is controlled by the Microsoft server side, so you do not need to do anything. Just sitting and waiting should improve the performance of your game by disabling the offending code.

Image Credit: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock

