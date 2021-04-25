Google will soon end search “Q & A about Google” feature





Did you notice that when you express a Google query as a direct question, the results show the full question, and a normal old user like you may ask and answer? After June of this year, they will disappear. According to the updated Google support page, the “Questions and Answers on Google” feature will be removed from search on June 30th.

The announcement of the changes does not exactly shake the foundation of Google’s user base. In fact, depending on where you live and the wording of your question to Google, this section may not have been displayed before. (Looks like a header image.) According to some search engine blogs, this feature has been seen primarily by Indian users for the past two years.

#Google seems to have added a new option for the Q & A SERP feature. You can now fill out the #SERP form and ask questions

— Semrush (@semrush) April 25, 2019

After a bit of hands-on research in this article, when I manually set my location to India in the Chrome Developer Tools menu, I now see Google’s Q & A section on “How to replace a SIM card”. When I ran the same search from the US-based Texas default location, I didn’t see that interface.

The Q & A in the Google section is not the same as the slightly automated answer that Google displays based on cached search data, like the answer in Knowledge Graph. It also differs from the Q & A feature associated with a particular location in the map. This feature is also answered by individual Google users (which may also appear in common search interfaces). This is not the same as the “People also ask” section, which only returns Google results for similar queries.

Even if the interface is geographically restricted in terms of who can access it, Google’s full reach means that hundreds of thousands, and perhaps even more, of answers have been collected.As is often the case when closing a product or feature, Google uses the data that users send through Google Takeout.[検索]It provides users with the opportunity to save to a section. Posts must be saved by June 30, 2021.







