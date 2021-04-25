Israel’s tech sector is growing moderately and a chronic shortage of employees continues





Israel’s high-tech industry grew moderately in the global pandemic in 2020, increasing the proportion of people working in this sector by 0.6%, 9.8% of the national workforce, or 334,600 employees. Occupied. Start-Up Nation Central (SNC) and Israel Innovation Authority (IIA). The percentage of workers employed in the high-tech sector was fixed at around 8% for about 10 years until 2019, when the rate was 9.2%.

At the same time, the shortage of technicians will decrease significantly in 2020, with an estimated 13,000 open tech jobs in the second half of 2020 (down from 18,500 open tech jobs in the industry last year), with 60% of companies researching. It reports that it is difficult to hire employees for development. According to the survey results, the role. The SNC-IIA report is based on data collected by organizations such as the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS), SNC’s Finder platform, and the Israeli Innovation Authority, as well as a survey of 292 high-tech companies with more than 100,000 employees. .. , Makes up about one-third of the industry’s workforce.

The report’s authors say that while the technician shortage has decreased by 30%, 13,000 are still high, making this sector an employee market for core R & D positions. This decline was partly due to a significant reduction in the number of high-tech employees who voluntarily resigned due to uncertainty, according to a publication entitled 2020 High-Tech Human Capital Report.7 The worst of the year.

An example photo of working people. Photo bycottonbrofromPexels

“Employees who choose to resign and move to another company during a period of high tech prosperity are an important driving force for hiring,” the author writes. Only 25% of companies reported difficulty finding the right people in these areas for non-R & D recruitment.

Overall, Sagi Dagan, vice president of growth at the IIA, said:

“The technology sector continued to grow, especially with a significant increase in investment in the software sector,” Dagan told No Camels. In 2020, Israeli companies and start-ups raised nearly $ 10 billion, breaking new investment records during the global health crisis.

A graph showing the growth of the technology industry. Images from the 2020 High-Tech Human Capital Report by the SNC and IIA

Uri Gabai, co-general manager of SNC, said the report shows that a strong need for expertise has hampered some of the significant growth. “The opening of 13,000 positions in 2020 shows a chronic shortage. The tech sector may be moving forward, but more talent is needed,” Gabai said. I will explain.

According to the report, tech companies and employees felt that the effects of the pandemic were fully struck in the second quarter of 2020 (second quarter of 2020) and that workers were dismissed or dismissed. The next quarter and employees grew again.

SMEs and start-ups were more affected by the crisis, while Israeli multinationals survived the crisis better. According to the report, more than one-third (1-10 employees) of the SMEs surveyed are severely affected by the crisis and are likely to freeze hiring, experienced technicians. It reports that the number of technicians has decreased and demand has decreased. For technical jobs related to their workforce.

According to the survey results, multinationals with more resources and software-driven sectors were less affected. This was reflected in rising demand for employees, fewer vacation workers, and a move to replace inexperienced employees with more senior workers. According to a survey, these companies increased the number of experienced tech employees by 2% in 2020, while increasing the number of tech juniors (employees with up to two years of experience in total) by 3%. I reduced it.

Meanwhile, sectors such as telecommunications and manufacturing have been forced to reduce their workforce by an average of about 3 percent.

“The negative impact of the crisis on the economic activity of start-ups may be barely noticeable in the short term, but later growth companies may employ thousands of high-productivity and wage-level employees. There is, “Gabay said in an attached statement. Report.

Chronic lack of diversity in Israeli high tech

One of the key points from the report is that recruitment of employees from more diverse sectors, such as the Arab and ultra-Orthodox communities, which make up about 20% of Israel’s population, has slowed significantly.

“The number of women, Arabs and representatives of the ultra-Orthodox community has been steadily increasing in recent years, but this trend has stopped in the past year,” the report read.

Overall, women in high tech accounted for 28%, the same as the previous year, with women accounting for 23% of all technical positions and 19% of technical managers, according to the report. However, women make up only 5% of CTO roles, 9% of CEO positions, and 93% of human resources.

According to the report, the rate of increase in female founders and entrepreneurs in recent years also reversed in 2020, with only 4.5% of startups founded by women and 84.5% of startups founded by men last year (11 of the companies). % Was jointly established by men and women).

Images from the 2020 High-Tech Human Capital Report by the SNC and IIA

Gabai tells No Camels that these numbers are “extremely disappointing,” and the expression of women in high tech continues to be a major challenge that must be treated as a society from a young age to entering the workforce. Life balance Such”

According to the report, one positive trend in this area is the percentage of women studying high-tech professions in higher education institutions. Over the last decade, the proportion of women has increased by about 5 percentage points among all undergraduates in mathematics and computer science. In absolute numbers, this number has nearly doubled since the beginning of the last decade.

On the other hand, the proportion of Arab employees in the high-tech sector is still less than 3%, despite the recent increase in the proportion of Arab students in the high-tech profession, and the proportion of all undergraduate students in 2010. It almost doubled between 2010 and 2010. According to the report, it increased from 7.2% to 12.8% in 2020.

The proportion of ultra-Orthodox employees in high-tech was similar to 3.3%, but the proportion of women in ultra-Orthodox employees gradually increased from 71.1% in 2018 to 73.5% in 2020. did.

Solving talent shortages in Israel’s technology industry

The report, like previous reports, has been hired by companies and organizations to solve chronic talent shortages, with students graduating from academic institutions (universities, etc.) and non-academic training programs, and juniors. Needs to be more openly adopted.

“The coronavirus crisis has had an uneven impact on the employment of technical juniors. Companies heavily affected by the crisis have experienced an average reduction of 24% in their workforce, which is positive. Affected companies have increased their technical junior status by about 37%, “the report said.

One of the positive developments in the pandemic was the need for WFH (working from home) or at least in a hybrid format. This “provides a great opportunity,” Gabai told No Camels to integrate and coordinate employees from different backgrounds. These new employment models “make it possible to bridge the constraints of work-family balance, cultural barriers, and geographic distance.”

Tel Aviv skyline at night. Photo by Sergey Mazhuga of Unsplash

Gabai said in a statement with the report: “The solution to this chronic shortage can be found in systematic and cross-cutting cooperation that produces widely feasible solutions. Women and members of the Arab and ultra-Orthodox communities are on a large scale in the high-tech industry. Without integration into, Israel’s major growth engine has no fuel to run. “

“Human capital is an important barrier to the continued prosperity and leadership of Israeli high-tech,” said Deagan, calling for further government involvement.

“We need to help the industry move forward and scale up much faster. Governments can help reach critical masses, which also allows the rest of the economy to move faster. Will help, “he tells No Camels.

This goes beyond government incentives and programs, including SNC’s Adva (for ultra-Orthodox women), the Excellenteam project using Start-Up Velocity, and a variety of IIA technical training and recruitment programs. As both Dagan and Gabai show, more interconnection is needed between the tech industry, academic institutions, universities, and governments.

“The state needs to be aggressive and use a range of creative financing, technology, and human capital solutions at the same time, while enabling progressive regulation,” says Dagan. “Israel policymakers must face the challenge of human capital to ensure that Israel maintains its leading position in the 21st century.

