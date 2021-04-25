Forget the iPhone 13 Mini, the Asus Zenfone 8 promises great performance in a small frame





Soon, a new Challenger may appear on the list of the best small smartphones. Asus shared an invitation to the Zenfone 8 launch event with an interesting tagline for Bigon Performance. Compact size.

The company has also created a page on its site that repeats the mantra with a countdown clock to an event starting May 12th at 10am or 1pm (Eastern Standard Time). Faced with a big phone like the Samsung Galaxy S21, you’ll want to know if Asus can appeal to a small smartphone.

How compact is “compact”? Now, Asus leaves little to the imagination by including a 148mm x 69mm (5.8 x 2.71 inch) size screen protector in the invitation. This is pretty small in the current phone epidemic, but a bit larger than the iPhone 12 mini, which has a screen size of 131.5mm x 64.2mm (5.18 x 2.53 inches).

Still, fans of small phones can be quite excited about this development. Compact Android handset has been out of date for some time. Indeed, it’s tempting to note that the original Samsung Galaxy Note Phablet had a 5.3-inch screen. It has been dwarfed by almost every mobile phone available for purchase in 2021.

Rest assured that if you have a compact Android handset, the specs tend to be lower, so Asus doesn’t seem to crumple the parts here. Indeed, the Asus phone’s Geekbench list appeared earlier this month, with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip and a very generous 16GB RAM. So the Zenfone 8 should rival the lightning-fast performance of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and OnePlus 9 Pro.

(Image credit: Asus) Asus Zenfone 8 outlook

Of course, quality and sales are two very different things. And while Asus is a huge name in the computing space, it’s no exaggeration to say that entering the world of smartphones doesn’t really brighten the world in terms of market share.

In that respect, it makes sense for the company to target the neglected section of the market: compact phones with top-notch internal structures. But given the well-documented issue of Apple shifting the iPhone 12 mini, the strategy is not without risk. Indeed, small cell phone sales were clearly far below expectations, and Apple was rumored to discontinue production.

However, it may simply reflect the boundaries of the various desires of iPhone and Android buyers. Asus’ bet is that the small Android flagship can secure a significant niche in the market, and that plan could pay off when the company announces the full specifications of the phone on May 12. You can see how many there are.

