Argentina lost its Google domain after a man bought for $ 5, the report said

Internet users in this country complained that they couldn’t access the site for several hours, believing the issue was related to a server crash. Google and Argentine authorities have not yet commented on the issue.

Argentina lost its domain on Google after a random person bought it, MercoPress reported, citing data from the network information center Argentina (NIC Argentina) and the office responsible for running the countries.ar domain. ..

The news reported that Nicolas Kuroa confirmed that the domain was available and “legally” purchased after posting a statement on Twitter.

“This is what I saw on the day I purchased the google.com.ar domain, thank you for your support !!” Read the post.

The screenshot he posted with the statement says “domain is available”.

According to MercoPress, purchasing the domain cost Kuroa 540 pesos ($ 5.80). Argentine authorities are likely to have forgotten to renew ownership, according to reports. The OpenData Crdoba group, which tracks expired Argentine domains, said this wasn’t a problem, but the agency couldn’t explain how Kuroa could access the domain. But his success was short-lived, as authorities quickly regained it.

MercoPress writes that Kuroas action is similar to cybersquatting. Cybersquatting is a technique used by Internet users and hackers to buy or withhold popular domains for specific purposes. For example, you can do this to benefit from the popularity of legitimate owners or to sell your domain at a high price.

Other purposes are as follows:

To spread malware and phishing scams. Ruin the reputation of a company / individual; express opposition to the cause or mission of the owner.

