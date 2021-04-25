Remotework will bring more ultra-Orthodox to tech-investigation





According to an employer survey conducted by the Ascaria Institute in collaboration with Camatech and the IATI-Israel Advanced Technology Industry, the social changes caused by the coronavirus pandemic are ultra-orthodox to the Israeli workforce. May increase participation. Fifty-five percent of about 100 tech employers believe that the rise of remote-working models during a pandemic will force more Haredims to look for jobs in Israel’s tech sector, with 18% over the past year. The number of offices has increased. Meanwhile, 78% believe that the current shortage of technicians will cause more Haredi workers to look for jobs in this sector, and 91% are “high” or “very high” motivated. It states that it is. Hire more ultra-Orthodox workers. This shift is encouraging for sectors suffering from a shortage of talented people. According to a report released last week by the Israel Innovation Authority and Start-Up Nation Central, about 60% of Israeli tech companies find it difficult to hire employees for R & D positions, and thousands of technical positions available. Has not been filled yet. We believe that ultra-Orthodox tech has tremendous growth potential for the Israeli economy in the long run, “said Kamatech, co-founder and CEO of helping the integration of Haredi workers. One Moshe Friedman said. Technical department. “The findings show the changes that are taking place and we are optimistic that the economy is ready. This issue is of paramount importance to the country and cooperation will significantly accelerate the pace of integration. You can. ”Another study reveals different demographic transitions affected by remote work. According to Atera, a software maker that monitors the IT network of Tel Aviv-based companies and predicts problems, Israeli workers have returned to their offices as the coronavirus vaccination campaign progresses, but European workers The person is still working from home. ..

if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“656089”)! = -1) {console.log (“hedva connatix”); document.getElementsByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”;} Using data from thousands of customers in 90 countries, Atera has 100 remote connections in European countries between September 2020 and February 2021. We found that it increased by more than%. “The number of remote connections continues to grow in Europe and decline in Israel,” said Gil Pekelman, CEO of Atera. “This reflects that the Israeli blockade may have been tighter, but the European blockade is much longer and can pose a major challenge to the business environment. It also reflects that Europe is working. It reflects the need to take action with the vaccine to return to. ”Pekermann said that US teleworkers are generally similar to those in Israel, mainly because the blockade was not strongly forced. I said there is. From an IT perspective, remote work brings a whole new influx of challenges to the business, “says Pekelman. “If your network doesn’t speed up, your entire business won’t work.”

