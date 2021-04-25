Argentine citizens buy country Google domain for $ 5





Occasionally, we come across stories that are so stupid that we can barely believe it is genuine. This is the case reported by Newsweek.

This week, Argentine citizens purchased ownership of their country’s Google domain for 540 Argentine pesos (about US $ 5.81). This caused the site google.com.ar to shut down temporarily.

Citizens purchased the domain on the same day it expired. “I want to make it clear that I typed http://nic.ar, but I found that the name http: //google.com.ar was available and I bought it legally accordingly. Domain buyer Nicolas Kuroña tweeted.

You might think it’s illegal to buy someone else’s domain name, but it’s not. When your domain name expires, it will be available to all users.

But in this case, that’s not what happened. Instead of the domain expiring, a random person paid the registration fee and had it in his name. If you own a domain, you will own it for a set period of time, so this should not happen.

This is probably a nic.ar registrar issue and could have been fixed if you noticed the issue. The funny thing is that the same thing happened on Google.com in 2016.

There is also a glyphter!

The practice of buying a domain name in the hope of selling it back to a legitimate owner is called cybersquatting and is more common than you might think.

“The practice that became known as cybersquatting began when most businesses were unfamiliar with commercial opportunities on the Internet. Some entrepreneurial spirits aimed at selling names. So I registered the name of a well-known company as a domain name and returned to the company when they finally woke up, “said the statutory encyclopedia Nolo.com.

He added that Panasonic, Fry’s Electronics, Hertz, and even Avon were once “victims” of cyber squatters. As for Google, a quick visit to google.com.ar reveals that the tech giant has regained the site. Everything is going well and it’s done well.

