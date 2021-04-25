Blackstone opens Israeli office to drive growth and technology trading





Blackstone Group Inc. is expanding its growth investment business with a new office in Israel, a hotbed of young science and technology companies.

To lead the Tel Aviv outpost, the world’s largest alternative asset management company has hired Yifat Oron, former CEO of technology banking platform LeumiTech. Blackstone already has offices in New York, San Francisco and London with a focus on growth equity.

Growth businesses led by Jon Korngold have invested in companies such as the dating app Bumble, healthcare tech company HealthEdge, and ISN Software Corp. In Israel, the group wants to build a local presence with access to entrepreneurs focused on cybersecurity. , Cloud, payment or food technology.

“There is so much innovation coming from Israel,” Korngold said in an interview. “We want to help these companies pursue true global expansion on our vast resource base.”

Former Israeli Ambassador Dan Gillerman becomes chairman of Blackstone Israel. He has been a senior advisor to Blackstone since 2013 and will continue to advise the company and its Israeli-based team.

Oron, who leads the investment activities, will join Blackstone as Senior Managing Director and will be involved in the investment of the entire company. She spent most of her career as a partner at Israel-based Vertex Venture Capital. There, he invested in companies across the technology industry and joined the board of directors. She is also JPMorgan Chase & Co in New York. He was an Associate of Technology Investment Banking at. She spent three years in the Israeli Ministry of Defense.

“Israel is moving from an emerging country to a scale-up country,” Oron said. “Previously, we were growing a technology-intensive business that was sold early in the life cycle. This era is now entering a much larger global market and launching into a full-fledged company for a long time. Defined by technology-enabled companies that have the opportunity to exhibit. “

