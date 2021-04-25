Google will shut down the Q & A search feature by June 30: Report





Google’s question and answer section, a never-ending section of quick info snippets like Quora, which was very popular on multiple search results pages, was reported to be deprecated by the company in two months. I am.

According to Android police reports, Google will shut down features that provide answers to questions that are somewhat related to search terms by June 30th. The company will update the support page for this topic to notify users that features will be migrated. Apart from that day.

The feature itself is not very old and seems to have been introduced a few years ago. When you tap or click on one of the questions and results, the list between the search results usually shows some related questions and answers below it. Google also seems to have allowed publishers to answer questions posted by users.

The report seems to suggest that Google developed the feature primarily for the Indian market, but the company’s website does not mention this as an Indian-specific feature. Google Search allows you to ask questions and answer questions about what you are searching for. Posting to Google Search does not work in all languages ​​and all countries / regions. This is what Google’s own documentation mentions this feature.

However, at least in our experience, questions and answers do not always give the best results. Google now also allows users to ask and answer questions from both the Google.com web page and the Google app on their smartphones.

If you’ve contributed questions and answers in the last few years, the company says you can visit Google Takeout and export your search contributions before they disappear from the site at the end of June.

