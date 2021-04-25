Technology companies shed new light on a world covered by COVID | Business





In the long days when Traverse City candles were the main light source, William Shakespeare wrote plays and young Abraham Lincoln read the Bible, oil lanterns were a gorgeous innovation that many couldn’t get. ..

Decades later, by flipping a switch, another innovation was realized in which light bulbs bring their own new brilliance.

Innovation and entrepreneurship have always helped advance technology.

20Fathoms provides multifaceted energy support to overcome the shadows and uncertainties of an unpredictable business environment for those seeking their own way in a constantly changing technology environment. In short, small businesses can enjoy the benefits of Big Tech by providing packaged services.

As a roadmap to success as an incubator, Traverse City-based companies can help dreamers and start-ups succeed by offering a number of professional, administrative, technical services, workshops and more. Lead to.

Lauren Bigelow, executive director of 20 Fathoms, said the focus was on the technology business, but when it comes to networking opportunities, there are plenty of opportunities to work with SMEs. I was thrilled to be able to help grow the community, whether it was technology or not.

There are several tech companies in one person. There is one technology company with 45 people. When you are the founder of something and you just have an idea, you are still a company.

The need for technology

Marketing director Keri Amlotte said the people teaming up with 20 Fathoms have already stepped into the tech door.

Our membership is already tech-savvy, so we don’t need to provide support to understand the tech, Amlotte said. Instead, we provide business resources and start-up support to help grow our technology-focused business.

20Fathoms supports startup communities, entrepreneurs, and technical professionals in northern Michigan by providing resources to support business and career growth.

According to Amlotte, its support includes office space, talent acquisition, subject matter experts, networking, workshops, software developers, and career support for technology and cybersecurity professionals.

According to Amlotte, we offer a wide range of programming for individuals who are just starting out with technical training or who are looking for advanced and continuous professional development. These programs, called TCcodes for software developers and TCcyber for cybersecurity professionals, provide quality to local technical professionals while building a talent development pipeline for local businesses that need technicians. Helps to provide a high level of education.

According to Bigelow, the next big goal is the 20 Fathoms 12-week Health Spark program to help digital and telemedicine companies launch in mid-April.

According to Amlotte, this innovative program supports technological innovations in rural healthcare that help develop business and healthcare knowledge while significantly expanding the network to grow the business. To do.

Despite the setbacks caused by the COVID crisis, 20 Fathoms is slowly but surely rebounding.

The number of members was about 67, but Mr. Bigelow said he had fallen due to quarantine. Now it’s back to 60. Our office space was about 6,000 square feet, but now we have moved to 10,000 square feet.

Commercial real estate is a big deal so far. I was waiting for people to come back to the office space with peace of mind. It’s really about dealing with those issues around COVID that were the most difficult. I got there slowly. March was much busier than January, and January was busier than November, so it was helpful to take a step forward.

For more information, please visit 20fathoms.org. 10850E Traverse Highway Ste. 4400, Traverse City; 231 938-6519

Ups and downs

In the case of Traverse City Light and Power (TCL & P), COVID shut down the dimmed lights in the commercial area, but burned brightly in the residential area.

Of course, the pandemic had an impact, said Tim Allens, executive director of Traverse City-based community-owned utilities with 43 employees and 12,700 customers. Besides cable and internet providers, there were many companies that had a lot of worries. Many of them have closed. Then I tried to find another way to resume.

As a result, the timing of deployment (our fiber optic cable) was definitely affected. We started signing up for Light and Power Fiber last October because we’re still thinking about how to close, partially open, or reopen our business. Therefore, the take rate on the business side was not so high. We did it in a house.

Arends was more than expected and offset (of fiber connectivity to commercial customers) as many people were working from home when the latter home customer said “yes” to the company’s fiber program. Reduction).

Compound interest TCL & P suddenly blocked the delivery of coaxial cable to fiber to commercial customers with suppressed COVID. This was another factor of seasonal nature, and the roads were literally blocked.

Arends said that Traverse City’s commercial side is not allowed to work on public roads from November 15th to April 15th, so there are quite a few lists waiting to connect to TCL & P from April 15th. was. Fiber, which is the Internet and telephone.

For more information, please visit tclp.org. 1131 Hastings Street, Traverse City; 231922-4940.

Wireless connection

In the global telecommunications Goliath world, an Internet provider in Benzie County plays the role of David standing in a sparsely populated, broadband-hungry countryside in northwestern Michigan. Benzonia’s Eclipse Communications … specializes in designed wireless delivery systems, high-performance delivery arrays, and point-to-point communication links.

According to owner Chris Valenhorst, we are currently expanding our infrastructure footprint, expanding our reach and accelerating the pace. It was a busy year to grow rapidly and serve where it was needed. It was very serious, in contrast to the blockades that closed stores in April and May last year, requiring many to work from home.

Broadband has always been important, but the COVID situation has really shed light on the multiple socio-economic problems that people lived in rural areas. The school has become almost remote. Families who did not have access to adequate broadband services had to go to libraries, guest networks, and even local pubs in certain circumstances. And many people started working from home as long as they could connect their work (to) to work remotely.

According to Wallenhorst, very bright light was seen in the deficiencies of rural areas throughout northwestern Michigan. Our focus is on that point. There was a tremendous amount of people in need of internet service as soon as possible. We are all proud of the work we have done so far, but we also recognize that we have received a lot of support from many organizations, companies and institutions. There is a great synergy between the way we operate as a business and the support we provide to our communities in distant or hard-to-reach areas.

For more information, please visit eclipse-communications.com. 2532 Benzie Hwy # 9710, Benzonia; 231-421-6279.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos