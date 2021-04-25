This is what makes the 2021 Ferrari F8 Tributo worth more than $ 300,000.





The Ferrari F8 is probably the most popular V8 engine from Maranello, after the hybrid SF90 Stradale.

Ferrari does not need to be introduced. By far the most desirable brand. The majority of teens and millennials must have seen quite a few young people. After the surge of visual media platforms like YouTube and Instagram, Ferrari and supercars have generally skyrocketed in popularity.

The F8 Triuto is Maranello’s latest V8 engine. With quite a few orders, the F8 could probably be the best-selling mid-engined V8 Ferrari. However, there is still a long way to go to defeat the 458.

Given that the 488 GTB is a Hoover with Ferrari skins, Maranello decided to thoroughly refresh its replacement. Learned from the 488 Pista, the 2021 Ferrari F8 Tribute is an exotic cocktail that easily justifies the $ 300,000 price tag.

Ferrari F8 Tribute: Gorgeous via car: Topgear.com

If you’ve seen F8 on the road, there are many reasons to stand and stare. We do not blame you because it has a very foundation called the definition of the Italian car. The F8 Tributo gets some design clues from its predecessor. Ferrari named the Tributo because it intended the F8 as a homage to its predecessor, the V8. For example, the twin pod taillights are in favor of the 288 GTO. The Lexan rear window is a homage to the legendary F40. Also, the overall styling has plenty of input from Ferrari’s in-house design team, making it even more attractive than the replaced 488.

Via: YouTube

The F8 Tributo is an important step from the Ferrari 488 GTB. From both a performance and aesthetic point of view. The shape of the exterior has the purpose of keeping the car glued to the road and at the same time sliding it in the air. Ingenious engineering exercises were inspired by F1 technology. The front bumper contained an S-duct that sent air to the top of the car to enhance grip on the front end. A part of the air is accelerated on the lower side to create a suction effect and improve the road grip. The clever incorporation of all these technologies was done in a very timeless and eye-catching way.

Ferrari F8 Tribute: Incredible Performance Matching Its Looks Via: Motortrend.com

Here’s another department where F8 outperforms its predecessor. That engine. The 2021 Ferrari F8 is equipped with a 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 that produces 710 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque. A rigorous rear-wheel drive supercar, the Ferrari F8 comes with the only option for a 7-speed dual clutch transmission. Unlike the 488, the engine speed is a bit higher, which sounds a bit better than most modern twin-turbo V8s. Unfortunately, this powerful yet soulless turbocharged V8 is no match for the high-revving NAV8 on the Ferrari 458.

The F8 is true to its roots, yet equipped with all the latest technology. Except for the powerful engine inside the aluminum construction, the F8 showed extreme calm when driven intentionally. While giving way to the power assist unit, steering is one of the fastest in terms of turning. Coupled with its lightweight internal structure, the F8 Tributo is a fairly agile supercar. It is significantly ahead of the 488 GTB.

Ferrari F8 Tribute: Civilized but Equally Barbaric Via: Motortrend.com

The Ferrari F8 Tributo is, in fact, one of the few cars that is versatile enough to take for shopping. It’s not uncommon these days, as most cars have become so flexible in what they can do, their range of capabilities is much wider than before. The F8 Tributo is a great example because the ride quality is so compliant that many people won’t complain about it.

Introducing the open part of the tarmac and pointing Manettino at the track to reveal the race-grown DNA of the Ferrari F8. What car skids with traction on? Which car can wrap around a tree? F8 Tribute. If you want to get the most out of your F8 potential, you seriously know how to get through the car. Not many people can push F8 to the limit, and some can have the most compelling experience they can think of. In essence, it’s a very cramping supercar, and at the same time rewarding and scary.

A versatile supercar, the Ferrari F8 is one of the truck toys, learned from the 488 Pista, and is just as attractive on the street. Not to mention the fact that it comes with Apple Carplay and all the latest gadgets to reduce the stress of life. All this can be done without a roof. Of course, the F8 Tribuer is an increase in the price of the coupe.

